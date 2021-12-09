BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amity 66, Faith Bible 61

Ashland 64, Henley 46

Canby 77, Southridge 68

Catlin Gabel 57, Corbett 48

Jesuit 65, Benson 52

McDaniel 49, Aloha 47

McMinnville 78, Putnam 53

Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 78, Pendleton 77

North Douglas 70, Coquille 55

North Eugene 59, Roseburg 46

North Medford 57, Lake Oswego 53

Oregon City 57, Lebanon 37

Regis 66, Scio 23

Sprague 56, Sunset 38

Tualatin 90, Jefferson PDX 30

Waldport 51, Delphian High School 48

Wells 70, Barlow 66, 2OT

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

