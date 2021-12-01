GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellaire 58, Ellsworth 8

Big Rapids 53, McBain 45, OT

Birmingham Groves 50, Novi 30

Birmingham Seaholm 59, Troy Athens 37

Chassell 33, Painesdale Jeffers 26

Coleman 52, Beaverton 39

Ewen-Trout Creek 65, Dollar Bay 39

Farwell 52, Houghton Lake 9

Grand Traverse Academy 48, Suttons Bay 42

Ludington 48, Benzie Central 11

Marion 41, Pentwater 27

Mesick 36, Buckley 18

Midland Bullock Creek 58, Gladwin 25

Morrice 38, Vestaburg 24

Pellston 39, Alanson 12

Roscommon 47, Pinconning 32

Union City 51, Addison 46

Warren Michigan Collegiate 39, Dearborn Henry Ford Academy 22

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

