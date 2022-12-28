BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allentown Allen 58, W.T. Woodson, Va. 47
Allentown Central Catholic 60, La Academia Charter 40
Alliance Christian 49, King's Christian, N.J. 48
Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 84, Trinity Christian 76
Archbishop Carroll 90, St. Brendan, Fla. 59
Avonworth 74, Knoch 67
Bayard Rustin High School 70, Palumbo 48
Beaver Area 60, Norwin 52
Bellefonte 40, Penns Valley 32
Berlin-Brothersvalley 86, Conemaugh Township 42
Bishop Canevin 57, Sto-Rox 45
Bishop Guilfoyle 64, Greensburg Central Catholic 56
Bishop McCort 74, Everett 49
Blacklick Valley 73, Meyersdale 41
Blue Ridge 74, Elk Lake 52
Boyertown 76, Avon Grove 53
Burgettstown 57, Avella 41
Burrell 46, Plum 43
California 55, Frazier 48
Canon-McMillan 72, Albert Gallatin 60
Cardinal O'Hara 70, Rutgers Prep, N.J. 53
Cedar Crest 59, Palmyra 43
Central Martinsburg 67, Hollidaysburg 53
Central Mountain 71, Juniata 46
Chartiers Valley 67, Grove City 47
Chartiers-Houston High School 65, South Side 50
Chester 69, Coatesville 64
Chichester 62, Archmere Academy, Del. 42
Clarion Area 67, Marion Center 35
Clearfield 51, Cambria Heights 41
Cumberland Valley 46, Waynesboro 39
Delaware Valley 63, Pine Bush, N.Y. 57
Dobbins 60, Owen J Roberts 44
East Stroudsburg North 68, Wilson 43
East Stroudsburg South 52, Wallenpaupack 31
Easton 63, Philipsburg-Osceola 37
Elwood City Riverside 34, Hopewell 26
Executive Charter 66, Bensalem 47
Exeter 77, Lebanon 32
Fair Lawn, N.J. 63, Phoenixville 58
Fels 63, Calvary Christian 43
Fleetwood 65, Brandywine Heights 26
Fort Cherry 77, Western Beaver 50
Franklin 51, Fairview 44
Franklin 70, Rocky Grove 37
Freeport 69, Brashear 64
Garnet Valley 83, Bishop Shanahan 81
Gateway 71, Erie 51
Geibel Catholic 86, Ligonier Valley 60
George School 63, Springside Chestnut Hill 41
Greater Johnstown 64, Altoona 38
Greensburg Salem 55, Mount Pleasant 44
Hampton 55, North Hills 48
Hatboro-Horsham 66, Bangor 57
Hazleton Area 55, Bethlehem Liberty 53
Hempfield Area 56, Connellsville 17
Hickory 52, Trinity 41
Holy Ghost Prep 64, Harry S. Truman 31
Honesdale 62, Western Wayne 30
Huntingdon 71, Juniata Valley 58
Imani Christian Academy 65, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA, Ohio 41
Jamestown, N.Y. 73, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 72
Jefferson-Morgan 57, Carmichaels 41
Keystone Oaks 51, Nazareth Area 45
La Salle CHS 49, Archbishop Spalding, Md. 48
Lakewood St. Edward, Ohio 84, Mars 67
Lancaster Mennonite 75, Mount Calvary 53
Laurel 49, Eden Christian 43
Lincoln High School 58, Mercer 37
Lower Cape May Regional, N.J. 67, Germantown Friends 61
Lower Merion 81, Germantown Academy 34
MAST Charter 57, Cape May Tech, N.J. 24
MD School for the Deaf, Md. 67, Fannett-Metal 47
McGuffey 59, Propel Montour High School 15
Meadville 56, Redbank Valley 55
Mercyhurst Prep 51, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 39
Millersburg 57, Upper Dauphin 56
Milton 44, South Williamsport 41
Minersville 55, Hamburg 47
Mohawk 61, Shenango 51
Monessen 60, Propel Braddock Hills 49
Montgomery 50, Millville 19
Montour 62, West Allegheny 51
Montrose 52, Susquehanna 38
Muncy 63, Montoursville 49
Neighborhood Academy 83, Hillcrest Christian Academy 40
New Castle 56, Farrell 44
New Oxford 63, Middletown 53
Norristown 51, Lower Moreland 42
North Allegheny 55, Franklin Regional 53
North Penn 68, Methacton 66
North Penn-Mansfield 69, Notre Dame-Green Pond 38
North Star 71, Tussey Mountain 34
Northern Cambria 46, Purchase Line 18
Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 81, Palisades 31
Oil City 51, Fairview 44
Palmerton 60, Lehighton 35
Parkland 63, Central Dauphin 43
Patrick School, N.J. 99, Malvern Phelps 91
Paul Public, D.C. 64, Preparatory Charter High School 39
Pen Argyl 57, Sussex Tech, N.J. 37
Penncrest 60, Olney Charter 56
Pennridge 62, Governor Mifflin 54
Perkiomen Valley 55, Wissahickon 42
Philadelphia George Washington 69, Hill-Freedman 39
Philadelphia Northeast 65, Edison 38
Phillipsburg, N.J. 59, Easton 34
Pittston Area 71, Wyoming Seminary 50
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 60, Salesianum, Del. 48
Quakertown 47, Saucon Valley 29
Reading 58, Devon Preparatory School 50
River Valley 63, Apollo-Ridge 45
SLA Beeber 67, Chester Charter 60
STVM, Ohio 84, Philadelphia MC&S 73
Saegertown 66, Moniteau 52
Schuylkill Valley 55, Oxford 33
Shaler 67, Sharon 34
Shipley 72, Cross Christian, Del. 68
Shippensburg 66, Susquehanna Township 52
Slippery Rock 45, Pittsburgh Obama 43
Solanco 59, Daniel Boone 47
South Fayette 66, Bethel Park 61
Southern Fulton 50, Northern Garrett, Md. 35
Southmoreland 69, Delaware Valley 49
Springdale 59, Propel Andrew Street 30
Springfield Montco 52, Bristol 47
St. Frances Academy, Md. 84, Archbishop Wood 75
St. Joseph's Catholic 59, Bald Eagle Area 50
St. Joseph's Prep 73, Malvern Prep 64
St. Maria Goretti, Md. 68, Father Judge 65
Steel Valley 62, Deer Lakes 61
String Theory Schools 44, Collingswood, N.J. 32
Summit Academy 66, Leechburg 63
Sun Valley 62, Canton Pisgah, N.C. 49
Teaneck, N.J. 72, Williamsport 66
Titusville 61, Cochranton 55
Tol. Cent. Cath., Ohio 48, Central Bucks East 46
Uniontown 92, Waynesburg Central 47
United 70, Somerset 56
United Faith Christian, N.C. 75, Taylor Allderdice 62
Upper Darby 78, Conrad, Del. 70
Upper Dublin 69, Renaissance Academy 21
Upper Moreland 56, Jenkintown 31
Upper St. Clair 68, Peters Township 52
Vienna Mathews, Ohio 52, Conneaut Area 37
Warwick 55, Dallastown Area 52
Washington 64, South Park 33
West Chester East 58, Penn Wood 47
West Greene 50, Carrick 48
Westtown 44, Bella Vista Prep, Ariz. 41
William Tennent 71, Neshaminy 67
Williamsburg 57, Glendale 46
Windber 45, Chestnut Ridge 43
York 59, Lampeter-Strasburg 55
Yough 47, Jeannette 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Gulf Breeze, Fla. vs. Moon, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
