BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allentown Allen 58, W.T. Woodson, Va. 47

Allentown Central Catholic 60, La Academia Charter 40

Alliance Christian 49, King's Christian, N.J. 48

Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 84, Trinity Christian 76

Archbishop Carroll 90, St. Brendan, Fla. 59

Avonworth 74, Knoch 67

Bayard Rustin High School 70, Palumbo 48

Beaver Area 60, Norwin 52

Bellefonte 40, Penns Valley 32

Berlin-Brothersvalley 86, Conemaugh Township 42

Bishop Canevin 57, Sto-Rox 45

Bishop Guilfoyle 64, Greensburg Central Catholic 56

Bishop McCort 74, Everett 49

Blacklick Valley 73, Meyersdale 41

Blue Ridge 74, Elk Lake 52

Boyertown 76, Avon Grove 53

Burgettstown 57, Avella 41

Burrell 46, Plum 43

California 55, Frazier 48

Canon-McMillan 72, Albert Gallatin 60

Cardinal O'Hara 70, Rutgers Prep, N.J. 53

Cedar Crest 59, Palmyra 43

Central Martinsburg 67, Hollidaysburg 53

Central Mountain 71, Juniata 46

Chartiers Valley 67, Grove City 47

Chartiers-Houston High School 65, South Side 50

Chester 69, Coatesville 64

Chichester 62, Archmere Academy, Del. 42

Clarion Area 67, Marion Center 35

Clearfield 51, Cambria Heights 41

Cumberland Valley 46, Waynesboro 39

Delaware Valley 63, Pine Bush, N.Y. 57

Dobbins 60, Owen J Roberts 44

East Stroudsburg North 68, Wilson 43

East Stroudsburg South 52, Wallenpaupack 31

Easton 63, Philipsburg-Osceola 37

Elwood City Riverside 34, Hopewell 26

Executive Charter 66, Bensalem 47

Exeter 77, Lebanon 32

Fair Lawn, N.J. 63, Phoenixville 58

Fels 63, Calvary Christian 43

Fleetwood 65, Brandywine Heights 26

Fort Cherry 77, Western Beaver 50

Franklin 51, Fairview 44

Franklin 70, Rocky Grove 37

Freeport 69, Brashear 64

Garnet Valley 83, Bishop Shanahan 81

Gateway 71, Erie 51

Geibel Catholic 86, Ligonier Valley 60

George School 63, Springside Chestnut Hill 41

Greater Johnstown 64, Altoona 38

Greensburg Salem 55, Mount Pleasant 44

Hampton 55, North Hills 48

Hatboro-Horsham 66, Bangor 57

Hazleton Area 55, Bethlehem Liberty 53

Hempfield Area 56, Connellsville 17

Hickory 52, Trinity 41

Holy Ghost Prep 64, Harry S. Truman 31

Honesdale 62, Western Wayne 30

Huntingdon 71, Juniata Valley 58

Imani Christian Academy 65, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA, Ohio 41

Jamestown, N.Y. 73, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 72

Jefferson-Morgan 57, Carmichaels 41

Keystone Oaks 51, Nazareth Area 45

La Salle CHS 49, Archbishop Spalding, Md. 48

Lakewood St. Edward, Ohio 84, Mars 67

Lancaster Mennonite 75, Mount Calvary 53

Laurel 49, Eden Christian 43

Lincoln High School 58, Mercer 37

Lower Cape May Regional, N.J. 67, Germantown Friends 61

Lower Merion 81, Germantown Academy 34

MAST Charter 57, Cape May Tech, N.J. 24

MD School for the Deaf, Md. 67, Fannett-Metal 47

McGuffey 59, Propel Montour High School 15

Meadville 56, Redbank Valley 55

Mercyhurst Prep 51, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 39

Millersburg 57, Upper Dauphin 56

Milton 44, South Williamsport 41

Minersville 55, Hamburg 47

Mohawk 61, Shenango 51

Monessen 60, Propel Braddock Hills 49

Montgomery 50, Millville 19

Montour 62, West Allegheny 51

Montrose 52, Susquehanna 38

Muncy 63, Montoursville 49

Neighborhood Academy 83, Hillcrest Christian Academy 40

New Castle 56, Farrell 44

New Oxford 63, Middletown 53

Norristown 51, Lower Moreland 42

North Allegheny 55, Franklin Regional 53

North Penn 68, Methacton 66

North Penn-Mansfield 69, Notre Dame-Green Pond 38

North Star 71, Tussey Mountain 34

Northern Cambria 46, Purchase Line 18

Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 81, Palisades 31

Oil City 51, Fairview 44

Palmerton 60, Lehighton 35

Parkland 63, Central Dauphin 43

Patrick School, N.J. 99, Malvern Phelps 91

Paul Public, D.C. 64, Preparatory Charter High School 39

Pen Argyl 57, Sussex Tech, N.J. 37

Penncrest 60, Olney Charter 56

Pennridge 62, Governor Mifflin 54

Perkiomen Valley 55, Wissahickon 42

Philadelphia George Washington 69, Hill-Freedman 39

Philadelphia Northeast 65, Edison 38

Phillipsburg, N.J. 59, Easton 34

Pittston Area 71, Wyoming Seminary 50

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 60, Salesianum, Del. 48

Quakertown 47, Saucon Valley 29

Reading 58, Devon Preparatory School 50

River Valley 63, Apollo-Ridge 45

SLA Beeber 67, Chester Charter 60

STVM, Ohio 84, Philadelphia MC&S 73

Saegertown 66, Moniteau 52

Schuylkill Valley 55, Oxford 33

Shaler 67, Sharon 34

Shipley 72, Cross Christian, Del. 68

Shippensburg 66, Susquehanna Township 52

Slippery Rock 45, Pittsburgh Obama 43

Solanco 59, Daniel Boone 47

South Fayette 66, Bethel Park 61

Southern Fulton 50, Northern Garrett, Md. 35

Southmoreland 69, Delaware Valley 49

Springdale 59, Propel Andrew Street 30

Springfield Montco 52, Bristol 47

St. Frances Academy, Md. 84, Archbishop Wood 75

St. Joseph's Catholic 59, Bald Eagle Area 50

St. Joseph's Prep 73, Malvern Prep 64

St. Maria Goretti, Md. 68, Father Judge 65

Steel Valley 62, Deer Lakes 61

String Theory Schools 44, Collingswood, N.J. 32

Summit Academy 66, Leechburg 63

Sun Valley 62, Canton Pisgah, N.C. 49

Teaneck, N.J. 72, Williamsport 66

Titusville 61, Cochranton 55

Tol. Cent. Cath., Ohio 48, Central Bucks East 46

Uniontown 92, Waynesburg Central 47

United 70, Somerset 56

United Faith Christian, N.C. 75, Taylor Allderdice 62

Upper Darby 78, Conrad, Del. 70

Upper Dublin 69, Renaissance Academy 21

Upper Moreland 56, Jenkintown 31

Upper St. Clair 68, Peters Township 52

Vienna Mathews, Ohio 52, Conneaut Area 37

Warwick 55, Dallastown Area 52

Washington 64, South Park 33

West Chester East 58, Penn Wood 47

West Greene 50, Carrick 48

Westtown 44, Bella Vista Prep, Ariz. 41

William Tennent 71, Neshaminy 67

Williamsburg 57, Glendale 46

Windber 45, Chestnut Ridge 43

York 59, Lampeter-Strasburg 55

Yough 47, Jeannette 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Gulf Breeze, Fla. vs. Moon, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

