BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

NHIAA Playoffs=

Division I=

First Round=

Bishop Guertin 50, Alvirne 34

Exeter 71, Goffstown 54

Nashua North 83, Londonderry 46

Nashua South 38, Merrimack 32

Pinkerton 82, Salem 46

Trinity 79, Portsmouth 51

Windham 50, Winnacunnet 37

Division II=

First Round=

Coe-Brown 70, Bow 50

Kennett 58, ConVal 49

Oyster River 48, Souhegan 45

VPA Playoffs=

Division 4=

First Round=

Rivendell 81, Craftsbury Academy, Vt. 12

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

