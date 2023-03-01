BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
NHIAA Playoffs=
Division I=
First Round=
Bishop Guertin 50, Alvirne 34
Exeter 71, Goffstown 54
Nashua North 83, Londonderry 46
Nashua South 38, Merrimack 32
Pinkerton 82, Salem 46
Trinity 79, Portsmouth 51
Windham 50, Winnacunnet 37
Division II=
First Round=
Coe-Brown 70, Bow 50
Kennett 58, ConVal 49
Oyster River 48, Souhegan 45
VPA Playoffs=
Division 4=
First Round=
Rivendell 81, Craftsbury Academy, Vt. 12
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.