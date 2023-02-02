GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arete-Mesa Prep 38, Gilbert Classical Academy 19

Arizona College Preparatory 44, American Leadership-Queen Creek 41

Chandler Seton 72, Phoenix Arcadia 38

Cottonwood Mingus 49, Prescott 45

Flagstaff Northland Prep 48, Glendale Prep 40, OT

Gilbert Christian 32, Pusch Ridge Christian 31

Glendale North Pointe 46, Mountainside 43

Goodyear Estrella Foothills 74, Agua Fria 29

Imperial, Calif. 59, Yuma Catholic 31

Lee Williams High School 45, Bradshaw Mountain 40

Miami 60, San Tan Charter 2

Paradise Honors 58, Phoenix Moon Valley 37

Phoenix Christian 32, Basis Charter Phoenix 24

Phoenix Country Day 70, Madison Highland 15

Red Mesa 29, Fredonia 27

Rock Point 85, Ash Fork 24

San Simon 50, Tucson School-Deaf and Blind 15

Sanders Valley 38, Eagar Round Valley 30

Scottsdale Coronado 44, Phoenix Cortez 27

St. Michael 66, Grand Canyon 33

Tempe 38, Apache Junction 36

Tombstone 43, Elfrida Valley 26

Tucson Amphitheater 43, Walden Grove 22

Tucson Catalina Foothills 65, Tucson Arizona IRHS 53

Tucson Salpointe 62, Tucson Sahuaro 37

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

