BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Astoria 59, Tillamook 26
Baker 68, Vale 65
Bandon 66, Toledo 17
Banks 65, Valley Catholic 44
Barlow 53, David Douglas 48
Bend 64, McNary 54
Bonanza 56, Glide 32
Brookings-Harbor 60, Douglas 56
Cascade Christian 53, South Umpqua 37
Central Catholic 68, Reynolds 44
Clackamas 65, Sandy 51
Columbia Christian 66, Gaston 33
Condon 66, Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 62, OT
Crane 80, Long Creek/Ukiah 14
Days Creek 52, New Hope Christian 18
Faith Bible 70, Nestucca 33
Gervais 55, St. Paul 53, 2OT
Grant 67, Benson 46
Jewell 42, St. Stephens Academy 36, OT
Kennedy 77, Culver 26
Knappa 61, Mannahouse Christian 39
Lincoln 87, Jefferson PDX 67
Nelson 69, Centennial 55
Nixyaawii 93, Griswold 39
North Douglas 50, Creswell 49
North Medford 68, South Eugene 43
Perrydale 67, Crosshill Christian 58
Prospect 71, Gilchrist 7
Roosevelt 93, McDaniel 42
Santiam 80, Colton 42
St. Mary's 61, Sutherlin 35
Waldport 59, Reedsport 52
Wells 69, Franklin 40
Western Christian High School 50, Dayton 47
Willamette Valley Christian 55, Falls City 35
