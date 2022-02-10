BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Astoria 59, Tillamook 26

Baker 68, Vale 65

Bandon 66, Toledo 17

Banks 65, Valley Catholic 44

Barlow 53, David Douglas 48

Bend 64, McNary 54

Bonanza 56, Glide 32

Brookings-Harbor 60, Douglas 56

Cascade Christian 53, South Umpqua 37

Central Catholic 68, Reynolds 44

Clackamas 65, Sandy 51

Columbia Christian 66, Gaston 33

Condon 66, Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 62, OT

Crane 80, Long Creek/Ukiah 14

Days Creek 52, New Hope Christian 18

Faith Bible 70, Nestucca 33

Gervais 55, St. Paul 53, 2OT

Grant 67, Benson 46

Jewell 42, St. Stephens Academy 36, OT

Kennedy 77, Culver 26

Knappa 61, Mannahouse Christian 39

Lincoln 87, Jefferson PDX 67

Nelson 69, Centennial 55

Nixyaawii 93, Griswold 39

North Douglas 50, Creswell 49

North Medford 68, South Eugene 43

Perrydale 67, Crosshill Christian 58

Prospect 71, Gilchrist 7

Roosevelt 93, McDaniel 42

Santiam 80, Colton 42

St. Mary's 61, Sutherlin 35

Waldport 59, Reedsport 52

Wells 69, Franklin 40

Western Christian High School 50, Dayton 47

Willamette Valley Christian 55, Falls City 35

