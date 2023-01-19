GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cheyenne Mountain 47, Lewis-Palmer 28
Colo. Springs Christian 44, Salida 21
Eagle Valley 46, Grand Junction 18
St. Mary's 74, Manitou Springs 62
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Air Academy vs. Discovery Canyon, ppd.
Arapahoe vs. Cherry Creek, ppd.
Atlas vs. Buena Vista, ppd.
Bear Creek vs. Littleton, ppd.
Centaurus vs. Mead, ppd.
DSST: Byers vs. Addenbrooke Classical, ppd.
DSST: Green Valley Ranch vs. Denver SST, ppd.
Evergreen High School vs. Alameda, ppd.
Falcon vs. The Classical Academy, ppd.
Florence vs. Banning Lewis Prep, ppd.
Golden vs. Wheat Ridge, ppd.
Grandview vs. Cherokee Trail, ppd.
Highland vs. Estes Park, ppd.
Lyons vs. Union Colony Preparatory School, ppd.
Mile High Adventist Academy vs. Campion Academy, ppd.
Nederland vs. Loveland Classical, ppd.
Overland vs. J.K. Mullen, ppd.
Palmer Ridge vs. Lutheran, ppd.
STEM vs. Lotus School of Excellence, ppd.
Silver Creek vs. Windsor, ppd.
Smoky Hill vs. Eaglecrest, ppd.
St. Mary's Academy vs. Eagle Ridge Academy, ppd.
The Vanguard School vs. Poudre, ppd.
Thomas Jefferson vs. George Washington, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
