BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Campbell 73, Mascenic Regional 33

Concord Christian 80, Nute 53

Epping 70, Mount Royal 43

Hillsboro-Deering 70, Newport 44

Hopkinton 71, Fall Mountain 23

Inter-Lakes 60, Stevens 50

Littleton 75, Lisbon 29

Newfound Regional 44, White Mountains 32

Portsmouth Christian Academy 72, Derryfield 68

NHIAA Playoffs=

Division I=

First Round=

Bedford 63, Dover 58

Bishop Guertin 84, Manchester Central 63

Exeter 67, Nashua South 58

Goffstown 70, Salem 30

Nashua North 68, Timberlane 53

Pinkerton 65, Londonderry 49

Portsmouth 57, Windham 39

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

