BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Campbell 73, Mascenic Regional 33
Concord Christian 80, Nute 53
Epping 70, Mount Royal 43
Hillsboro-Deering 70, Newport 44
Hopkinton 71, Fall Mountain 23
Inter-Lakes 60, Stevens 50
Littleton 75, Lisbon 29
Newfound Regional 44, White Mountains 32
Portsmouth Christian Academy 72, Derryfield 68
NHIAA Playoffs=
Division I=
First Round=
Bedford 63, Dover 58
Bishop Guertin 84, Manchester Central 63
Exeter 67, Nashua South 58
Goffstown 70, Salem 30
Nashua North 68, Timberlane 53
Pinkerton 65, Londonderry 49
Portsmouth 57, Windham 39
