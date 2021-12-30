BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Dunbar 70, Phillips 60
Effingham 48, Knoxville 46
Galesburg 61, Dunlap 58
Harlan 49, Holy Trinity 37
Hillsboro 63, East Alton-Wood River 56
Lincoln-Way East 58, Newton 43
McHenry 64, Ridgewood 42
Olney (Richland County) 48, Pinckneyville 42
Palatine 54, Wheaton North 38
Scales Mound 82, Shullsburg, Wis. 34
St. Ignatius 62, Hinsdale South 43
Thornwood 65, Chicago Ag Science 42
Tolono Unity 61, Fairbury Prairie Central 51
Westlake 54, Arthur-Okaw Christian 43
Bismarck-Henning Tournament=
Bismarck-Henning 49, Catlin (Salt Fork) 43
Ninth Place=
Indiana Math and Science Academy, Ind. 69, Heritage 47
Carbondale/Marion Tournament=
Marion 57, Jacksonville 25
Marion, Ark. 73, DuQuoin 40
Paducah Tilghman, Ky. 64, Marion 54
Carlinville Tournament=
Bunker Hill 41, Calhoun 26
Litchfield 56, Carlinville 49
Centralia Tournament=
Carmel 70, Cahokia 62
Centralia 64, Belleville West 52
Chatham Glenwood 53, Lausanne Collegiate, Tenn. 41
Evanston Township 43, Muhlenberg County, Ky. 35
Mount Vernon 68, Confluence Academy, Mo. 63
Vashon, Mo. 63, Romeoville 49
Collinsville Tournament=
Alton 61, Wasilla, Alaska 31
Belleville East 72, Oakville, Mo. 45
Collinsville 49, Quincy 34
Decatur MacArthur 66, O'Fallon 46
Lincoln 51, Granite City 38
Rockford East 77, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 55
Triad 46, Edwardsville 42
Columbia/Freeburg Tournament=
Championship=
Columbia 39, Alton Marquette 25
Fifth Place=
Waterloo Gibault 44, Freeburg 29
Seventh Place=
Piasa Southwestern 45, Valmeyer 35
Third Place=
Waterloo 71, Bethalto Civic Memorial 48
Dekalb Tournament=
Belvidere North 55, LaSalle-Peru 22
Geneseo 57, Dundee-Crown 41
Geneva 41, Naperville Central 34
Huntley 65, DeKalb 45
West Chicago 49, Chicago (Ogden International) 45
Dieterich Tournament=
Beecher City/Cowden Herrick (BK ONLY) 57, Arcola 30
Palestine-Hutsonville 56, Sullivan 41
Red Hill 58, Patoka 39
East Aurora Tournament=
Plainfield Central 57, Joliet Catholic 48
Eastland Tournament=
Galena 45, Forreston 30
Pecatonica 65, Byron 50
South Beloit 52, Sherrard 37
South Beloit 62, Lanark Eastland 55
Effingham/Teutopolis Tournament=
Brooks Academy 67, Effingham 42
Champaign Centennial 50, Pleasant Plains 49
Charleston 62, Lutheran North, Mo. 51
Dixon 66, Belvidere 28
Lincoln-Way East 64, Effingham St. Anthony 47
Mattoon 59, Horizon Science Academy Southwest Chicago 24
Newton 58, Teutopolis 55
Oak Lawn Community 51, Knoxville 35
Eldorado Tournament=
Hamilton County 59, Carterville 51
Hardin County 52, Norris City (NCOE) 32
Hardin County 53, West Frankfort 37
Herrin 47, Carterville 37
Herrin 53, Massac County 36
Massac County 57, Hamilton County 49
Norris City (NCOE) 51, Edwards County 49
Erie/Prophetstown Tournament=
Erie/Prophetstown 61, Stark County 37
Fulton 62, Sterling Newman 47
Lena-Winslow 56, Aledo (Mercer County) 37
Morrison 59, Amboy 39
Riverdale 75, Beecher 51
Stockton 43, Orion 37
Greenview Tournament=
Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 56, Greenview 30
Greenview 52, Blue Ridge 40
North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 46, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 40
North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 68, Blue Ridge 43
Payson Seymour 60, Sycamore (Cornerstone Christian Academy) 45
Payson Seymour 78, Kankakee Grace Christian 37
Sycamore (Cornerstone Christian Academy) 66, Danville Schlarman 45
Hinsdale Central Tournament=
Hinsdale Central 63, Stevenson 59
Homewood-Flossmoor 62, Oswego East 44
Lincoln Way Central 62, St. Charles East 59
Oak Lawn Richards 65, Oak Forest 58, OT
Willowbrook 64, Glenbard East 27
IC Catholic/Westmont Tournament=
Blue Island Eisenhower 58, St. Edward 50
Chicago (Christ the King) 55, Glenbard South 51
Elmwood Park 56, Walther Christian Academy 52
Evergreen Park 55, IC Catholic 51
Hoffman Estates 57, Taft 51
Westmont 51, Aurora Central Catholic 46
Kankakee Tournament=
Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 62, Chicago (Jones) 49
Cissna Park 75, St. Anne 71
Clifton Central 63, Grant Park 56
Herscher 47, Adams-Friendship, Wis. 46
Kankakee 105, Shepard 24
Momence 40, Manteno 39
Kansas/Tri-County Tournament=
Argenta-Oreana 63, Chrisman 35
Martinsville 51, DeLand-Weldon 16
Westville 38, Tri-County 33
Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 60, Paris 55
Macomb Tournament=
Eureka 44, Macomb 31
Eureka 55, Farmington 30
Farmington 45, Liberty 43
Lewistown 47, Pittsfield 43
Macomb 54, Liberty 38
Monmouth-Roseville 44, Abingdon 30
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 38, Monmouth-Roseville 34
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 60, Illini Bluffs 31
Rockridge 58, Lewistown 31
Rockridge 61, Camp Point Central 42
Maine East Tournament=
Chicago (Lane) 77, Elk Grove 37
Maine East 64, Addison Trail 62
McHenry 53, Kennedy 31
Metea Valley 49, Antioch 47
Niles West 62, Westinghouse 57
Vernon Hills 61, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 46
Marseilles Tournament=
Dwight 63, Earlville 52
Flanagan 49, Putnam County 44
Ottawa Marquette 72, Serena 64
St. Bede 74, Hall 68
Wilmington 61, Gardner-South Wilmington 53
Woodland 57, Indian Creek 47
Mater Dei Tournament=
Breese Central 51, Trenton Wesclin 42
Lou. Doss, Ky. 69, Highland 38
Nashville 55, Mascoutah 39
Nashville 57, Illinois Valley Central 24
Monticello Tournament=
Clinton 58, Colfax Ridgeview 47
Fithian Oakwood 54, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 44
Monticello 50, Tuscola 34
Neoga 44, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 31
Pekin Tournament=
Bartonville (Limestone) 50, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 47
Moline 68, Pattonville, Mo. 49
Richwoods 51, Pekin 38
Springfield Lanphier 67, Lake Zurich 61
Washington 53, Rockford Boylan 46
Pinckneyville Tournament=
Carlyle 53, Jerseyville Jersey 45
Greenville def. Chester, forfeit
Mounds Meridian 57, Greenville 52
Olney (Richland County) 36, Mt. Carmel 28
Pinckneyville 42, Murphysboro 39
Roxana 42, Okawville 40
Salem def. Chester, forfeit
Steeleville 43, Benton 35
Trico 34, Woodlawn 25
Plano Tournament=
Chicago CICS-Longwood 2, Kaneland 0
Hinckley-Big Rock 46, Sandwich 36
Mendota 49, Newark 46
Morris 55, Coal City 41
Peoria Notre Dame 33, Northridge Prep 30
Plano 55, Streator 54
Yorkville Christian 80, Burlington Central 72
Pontiac Tournament=
Bloomington 56, Danville 51
Curie 63, St. Charles North 54
Lisle (Benet Academy) 66, Joliet West 37
New Trier 53, Aurora (West Aurora) 32
Peoria Manual 51, Warren 45
Peoria Manual 68, Lockport 67
Simeon 79, Oak Park River Forest 45
Warren 55, Plainfield North 53
Princeville Tournament=
Peoria Heights (Quest) 39, Henry 35
Ridgewood 71, Midland 63
Proviso West Tournament=
Crete-Monee 69, Bogan 66
Farragut 63, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 61
Hammond Central, Ind. 74, Proviso West 58
Kenwood 86, Chicago (Clark) 66
Whitney Young 73, Proviso East 70
Rich Township Tournament=
Hillcrest 63, Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 58
Hyde Park 57, Harvey Thornton 46
Sesser-Valier Tournament=
Christopher 67, Cobden 51
Goreville 65, Johnston City 55
Marissa/Coulterville 50, Red Bud 38
Sparta 69, New Athens 66
Thompsonville 58, Waltonville 41
St. Teresa Tournament=
Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 86, Hartsburg-Emden 48
Maroa-Forsyth 70, Mt. Pulaski 62
Riverton 58, ALAH 42
State Farm Tournament=
Aurora Christian 45, Quincy Notre Dame 43, OT
Aurora Christian 63, Kankakee (McNamara) 56
Bloomington Central Catholic 50, Winnebago 48
Bradley-Bourbonnais 48, Mahomet-Seymour 47
Bradley-Bourbonnais 58, Springfield 55
Brother Rice 52, Peoria (H.S.) 45
Brother Rice 72, North Lawndale 42
Calvary Christian Academy 65, Annawan 38
East St. Louis 54, Metamora 38
El Paso-Gridley 60, St. Joseph-Ogden 36
Joliet Central 51, North Chicago 33
Kankakee (McNamara) 50, East Dubuque 38
Mahomet-Seymour 62, Lincoln Way West 51
Normal Community 47, Wheaton Warrenville South 43
Normal University 70, Machesney Park Harlem 54
North Lawndale 56, Rock Island 49
Peoria (H.S.) 57, Rock Island 49
Quincy Notre Dame 57, East Dubuque 45
Rock Falls 44, Providence-St. Mel 37
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 67, Rockford Lutheran 33
Springfield 67, Lincoln Way West 50
Stanford Olympia 44, Downs Tri-Valley 28
Winnebago 44, Stanford Olympia 18
Taylorville Tournament=
Eisenhower 60, Rochester 38
Eisenhower 70, Rantoul 42
Mt. Zion 68, Dunlap 65
Sterling 48, Galesburg 47
Taylorville 45, Rochester 41
Taylorville 52, Rantoul 33
Vandalia Tournament=
Macon Meridian 46, Okaw Valley 40
Nokomis 66, McGivney Catholic High School 47
Pana 50, Flora 40
Shelbyville 54, Nokomis 50
Wabash Valley Tournament=
Consolation=
Casey-Westfield 68, Terre Haute South, Ind. 58
Greencastle, Ind. 50, Marshall 27
Robinson 51, S. Vermillion, Ind. 45
Wheeling Tournament=
Buffalo Grove 53, Wheeling 32
Fremd 68, Glenbard North 54
Glenbrook North 57, Prospect 48
Glenbrook South 60, Libertyville 43
Hampshire 54, Mather 41
Williamsville Tournament=
Delavan 40, Beardstown 23
East Peoria 51, Williamsville 46
Illini Central 45, Roanoke-Benson 44
Mendon Unity 71, Fairbury Prairie Central 61
Tremont 62, Havana 52
Warrensburg-Latham 61, Peoria Christian 48
York Tournament=
Batavia 46, St. Patrick 43, OT
Conant 54, Highland Park 48
Glenbard West 69, Leo 46
Lemont 70, Tinley Park 61
Lyons 64, Sandburg 24
Montini 39, Providence 36
Naperville North 42, Minooka 38
Rolling Meadows 54, Lake Forest 49
Schaumburg 64, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 29
St. Laurence 55, Stagg 52
