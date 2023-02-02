GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Banks 51, Rainier 20

Brookings-Harbor 58, North Valley 30

Cascade Christian 44, Rogue River 28

Central Linn 45, Monroe 29

Clatskanie 57, Mannahouse Christian 42

Colton 56, Kennedy 16

De La Salle 59, Valley Catholic 44

Gervais 66, Regis 29

Marist 47, Cottage Grove 38

McNary 59, North Salem 46

Nestucca 53, Knappa 36

Newberg 64, Glencoe 53

Oregon Episcopal 49, Horizon Christian Tualatin 37

Riverdale 29, Warrenton 14

Salem Academy 54, Willamina 20

Santiam 28, Culver 22

Scappoose 38, Seaside 18

Sherwood 62, Century 29

South Salem 57, Sprague 39

St. Mary's 54, Glide 51

Vernonia 42, Gaston 30

Western Christian High School 48, Blanchet Catholic 24

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Grant Union vs. Crane, ccd.

Oakridge vs. Prospect, ccd.

