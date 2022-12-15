GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baker 39, Gladstone 37
Canby 63, Hood River 44
Clackamas 42, Beaverton 38
Colton 51, Yamhill-Carlton 22
Columbia Christian 53, Faith Bible 42
Eddyville 51, Siletz Valley Early College 11
Gervais 56, Riverdale 28
Jefferson 47, Willamina 40
Milwaukie Academy Of The Arts 58, Gresham 51
Molalla 65, North Marion 22
Nestucca 43, Taft 32
Putnam 60, La Salle 53
Rainier 32, Vernonia 29
Salem Academy 70, North Douglas 48
Sherman 20, Mitchell/Spray 16
St. Paul 51, Trout Lake, Wash. 31
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Elkton vs. Rogue Valley Adventist, ccd.
