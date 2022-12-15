GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baker 39, Gladstone 37

Canby 63, Hood River 44

Clackamas 42, Beaverton 38

Colton 51, Yamhill-Carlton 22

Columbia Christian 53, Faith Bible 42

Eddyville 51, Siletz Valley Early College 11

Gervais 56, Riverdale 28

Jefferson 47, Willamina 40

Milwaukie Academy Of The Arts 58, Gresham 51

Molalla 65, North Marion 22

Nestucca 43, Taft 32

Putnam 60, La Salle 53

Rainier 32, Vernonia 29

Salem Academy 70, North Douglas 48

Sherman 20, Mitchell/Spray 16

St. Paul 51, Trout Lake, Wash. 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Elkton vs. Rogue Valley Adventist, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

