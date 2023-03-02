GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 1A State=
Round of 12=
Cashmere 34, Annie Wright 31
Deer Park 53, Zillah 32
Freeman 44, Bellevue Christian 21
Montesano 57, Seattle Academy 39
Class 1B State=
Round of 12=
Inchelium 51, Willapa Valley 43
Oakesdale 46, Wellpinit 41
Odessa 55, Moses Lake Christian Academy 50
Waterville-Mansfield 53, Yakama Tribal 36
Class 2A State=
Round of 12=
Othello 33, Lynden 31
Sequim 57, Sammamish 37
Tumwater 36, Enumclaw 29
W. F. West 57, Renton 48
Class 2B State=
Round of 12=
Adna 55, Raymond 33
La Conner 60, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 44
Mabton 58, Liberty (Spangle) 47
Rainier 54, Upper Columbia Academy 50
Class 3A State=
Round of 12=
Lakeside (Seattle) 47, Auburn Mountainview 27
Lincoln 45, Everett 43
Meadowdale 62, Bonney Lake 35
Stanwood 74, Lynnwood 69
Class 4A State=
Round of 12=
Bellarmine Prep 63, Davis 53
Gonzaga Prep 64, Sumner 55
Kamiakin 62, Bothell 52
Woodinville 55, Richland 46
