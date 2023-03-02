GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 1A State=

Round of 12=

Cashmere 34, Annie Wright 31

Deer Park 53, Zillah 32

Freeman 44, Bellevue Christian 21

Montesano 57, Seattle Academy 39

Class 1B State=

Round of 12=

Inchelium 51, Willapa Valley 43

Oakesdale 46, Wellpinit 41

Odessa 55, Moses Lake Christian Academy 50

Waterville-Mansfield 53, Yakama Tribal 36

Class 2A State=

Round of 12=

Othello 33, Lynden 31

Sequim 57, Sammamish 37

Tumwater 36, Enumclaw 29

W. F. West 57, Renton 48

Class 2B State=

Round of 12=

Adna 55, Raymond 33

La Conner 60, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 44

Mabton 58, Liberty (Spangle) 47

Rainier 54, Upper Columbia Academy 50

Class 3A State=

Round of 12=

Lakeside (Seattle) 47, Auburn Mountainview 27

Lincoln 45, Everett 43

Meadowdale 62, Bonney Lake 35

Stanwood 74, Lynnwood 69

Class 4A State=

Round of 12=

Bellarmine Prep 63, Davis 53

Gonzaga Prep 64, Sumner 55

Kamiakin 62, Bothell 52

Woodinville 55, Richland 46

