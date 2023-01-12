BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arlington 66, Archbishop Murphy 37

Bellarmine Prep 49, Puyallup 38

Black Hills 68, Centralia 28

Burlington-Edison 74, Ferndale 57

Capital 65, Central Kitsap 34

Cashmere 67, Quincy 12

Chief Leschi 83, Forks 51

Curtis 76, South Kitsap 59

Eatonville 70, Tenino 63

Elma 63, Montesano 31

Emerald Ridge 66, Sumner 57

Enumclaw 63, Washington 29

Gig Harbor 76, Peninsula 30

Glacier Peak 53, Jackson 49

Graham-Kapowsin 55, Rogers (Puyallup) 43

Hoquiam 57, Ocosta 32

Kamiak 74, Mariner 71

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 53, Upper Columbia Academy 48

Mark Morris 77, R.A. Long 68

Mercer Island 67, Kentlake 46

Monroe 86, Marysville-Pilchuck 59

Mount Vernon 76, Sehome 52

North Beach 76, Ilwaco 30

Olympia 75, Bethel 30

Pe Ell 60, Washington School For The Deaf 45

Raymond 74, South Bend 46

Ridgefield 46, Woodland 38

Sammamish 55, Interlake 29

Shelton 61, Rochester 60

South Whidbey 61, Mount Baker 58

St. George's 50, Reardan 32

Timberline 68, North Thurston 60

Tumwater 71, W. F. West 58

Washougal 57, Hockinson 46

Willapa Valley 71, Mossyrock 57

Yelm 71, River Ridge 54

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you