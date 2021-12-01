BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annawan 75, Rock Island Alleman 54

Antioch 42, Johnsburg 34

Augusta Southeastern 48, Rushville-Industry 36

Barr-Reeve, Ind. 66, Robinson 48

Blue Island Eisenhower 67, Southland 19

Bowen 74, Manley 30

Bradley-Bourbonnais 62, Coal City 23

Burlington Central 38, Hampshire 30

Cary-Grove 35, Algonquin (Jacobs) 32

Chicago (Austin) 67, Chicago Academy 50

Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 54, Chicago (Ogden International) 42

Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 70, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 59

Chicago (Jones) 55, Latin 47

Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/ Englewood) 61, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/West) 29

Chicago CICS-Longwood 40, Gary West, Ind. 31

Chicago Little Village 63, Chicago Roosevelt 29

Chicago Sullivan 55, Chicago Phoenix Academy 38

Crystal Lake South 61, Dundee-Crown 58

Deerfield 52, Grayslake North 30

Galena 51, Durand 13

Greenfield-Northwestern 44, Bunker Hill 19

Huntley 43, Prairie Ridge 36

Jerseyville Jersey 76, East Alton-Wood River 34

Julian 59, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 51

Kennedy 67, Chicago (Back of the Yards) 42

Kenwood 107, Chicago King 26

Lakes Community 61, Wilmot Union, Wis. 44

McHenry 56, Crystal Lake Central 36

Niles Notre Dame 48, Loyola 44

Oak Forest 60, Crete-Monee 48

Oak Lawn Community 60, Chicago Christian 38

Peoria Christian 46, Putnam County 31

Rockford Auburn 64, Hononegah 58

Rockford East 68, Rockford Jefferson 55

Rockford Lutheran 80, Woodstock Marian 76

Shepard 65, St. Francis de Sales 26

Skokie (Ida Crown) 67, Chicago CICS-Ellison 57

Sterling 45, Rockridge 41

Thornwood 70, Harlan 50

Williamsville 52, Beardstown 36

Carlyle Tournament=

Hillsboro 60, Carlyle 40

Pinckneyville 50, Nokomis 34

Duquoin Tournament=

DuQuoin 79, Red Bud 44

St. Joseph-Ogden Tournament=

Danville Schlarman 69, Cissna Park 52

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 49, Watseka (coop) 41

St. Joseph-Ogden 61, Fithian Oakwood 55

Trico/Murphysboro Tournament=

Carterville 57, Trico 38

Harrisburg 48, Chester 44

Murphysboro/Elverado 66, Lovejoy 35

Steeleville 56, Sparta 33

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you