BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annawan 75, Rock Island Alleman 54
Antioch 42, Johnsburg 34
Augusta Southeastern 48, Rushville-Industry 36
Barr-Reeve, Ind. 66, Robinson 48
Blue Island Eisenhower 67, Southland 19
Bowen 74, Manley 30
Bradley-Bourbonnais 62, Coal City 23
Burlington Central 38, Hampshire 30
Cary-Grove 35, Algonquin (Jacobs) 32
Chicago (Austin) 67, Chicago Academy 50
Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 54, Chicago (Ogden International) 42
Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 70, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 59
Chicago (Jones) 55, Latin 47
Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/ Englewood) 61, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/West) 29
Chicago CICS-Longwood 40, Gary West, Ind. 31
Chicago Little Village 63, Chicago Roosevelt 29
Chicago Sullivan 55, Chicago Phoenix Academy 38
Crystal Lake South 61, Dundee-Crown 58
Deerfield 52, Grayslake North 30
Galena 51, Durand 13
Greenfield-Northwestern 44, Bunker Hill 19
Huntley 43, Prairie Ridge 36
Jerseyville Jersey 76, East Alton-Wood River 34
Julian 59, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 51
Kennedy 67, Chicago (Back of the Yards) 42
Kenwood 107, Chicago King 26
Lakes Community 61, Wilmot Union, Wis. 44
McHenry 56, Crystal Lake Central 36
Niles Notre Dame 48, Loyola 44
Oak Forest 60, Crete-Monee 48
Oak Lawn Community 60, Chicago Christian 38
Peoria Christian 46, Putnam County 31
Rockford Auburn 64, Hononegah 58
Rockford East 68, Rockford Jefferson 55
Rockford Lutheran 80, Woodstock Marian 76
Shepard 65, St. Francis de Sales 26
Skokie (Ida Crown) 67, Chicago CICS-Ellison 57
Sterling 45, Rockridge 41
Thornwood 70, Harlan 50
Williamsville 52, Beardstown 36
Carlyle Tournament=
Hillsboro 60, Carlyle 40
Pinckneyville 50, Nokomis 34
Duquoin Tournament=
DuQuoin 79, Red Bud 44
St. Joseph-Ogden Tournament=
Danville Schlarman 69, Cissna Park 52
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 49, Watseka (coop) 41
St. Joseph-Ogden 61, Fithian Oakwood 55
Trico/Murphysboro Tournament=
Carterville 57, Trico 38
Harrisburg 48, Chester 44
Murphysboro/Elverado 66, Lovejoy 35
Steeleville 56, Sparta 33
