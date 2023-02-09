GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 57, Stark County 22
Annawan 63, Aledo (Mercer County) 60
Antioch 42, Round Lake 40
Bradley-Bourbonnais 48, Beecher 21
Breese Mater Dei 37, Pinckneyville 24
Bureau Valley 58, Riverdale 54
Burlington Central 53, McHenry 36
Carterville 48, Christopher 23
Chester 49, Lebanon 16
Deerfield 69, Maine South 54
Edwards County 40, Flora 34
Effingham 53, Olney (Richland County) 33
Fremd 58, Hersey 39
Galesburg 57, Sterling 46
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 40, Hinckley-Big Rock 31
Glenbard South 59, Bartlett 40
Grant 48, Lakes Community 42
Grayslake Central 60, Wauconda 48
Grayslake North 53, North Chicago 18
Hamilton County 65, Goreville 47
Huntley 51, Dundee-Crown 38
Johnsburg 58, Richmond-Burton 32
Kenwood 64, Taft 42
Lake Zurich 46, Lake Forest 36
Larkin 62, Streamwood 44
Libertyville 55, Mundelein 28
Lincoln-Way East 55, Shepard 24
Lisle (Benet Academy) 44, Montini 42
Lyons 68, Downers South 45
Marengo 56, Harvard 18
McGivney Catholic High School 68, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 57
Mount Vernon 67, Centralia 29
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 71, Astoria/VIT Co-op 45
Nazareth 51, Waubonsie Valley 38
Newark 32, Putnam County 19
North Clay 56, Lawrenceville 35
Okawville 65, Carlyle 45
Oneida (ROWVA) 44, Monmouth United 35
Ottawa 38, Rock Falls 30
Ottawa Marquette 53, St. Bede 27
Peotone 46, St. Joseph-Ogden 32
Pleasant Plains 48, Petersburg PORTA 27
Prairie Ridge 46, Algonquin (Jacobs) 33
Princeville 50, Wethersfield 48
River Forest Trinity 51, St. Laurence 37
Romeoville 58, Plainfield Central 40
South Elgin 64, Bensenville (Fenton) 35
Sparta 41, Waterloo Gibault 36
Stevenson 59, Zion Benton 21
Thornridge 39, Bremen 36
Tri-Valley 63, Champaign St. Thomas More 61
Triad 60, Granite City 36
Warren Township 44, Waukegan 23
Watseka (coop) 44, Grant Park 41
West Chicago 51, Elgin 45
Whitney Young 76, Chicago (Lane) 49
Winnebago 67, Rockford Lutheran 54
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
