BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ann Arbor Skyline 74, Dearborn Divine Child 54
Bay City Central 49, Essexville Garber 48
Beal City 47, Lake City 45
Birmingham Brother Rice 84, Warren Mott 21
Burton Bendle 97, Genesee 53
Chesaning 56, Birch Run 45
Hannahville Indian 50, Rock Mid Peninsula 46
Munising 77, Rapid River 43
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 44, Berkley 41
Royal Oak 37, Madison Heights Madison 33
Royal Oak Shrine 50, Utica Ford 47
Sault Ste Marie 51, Gaylord 29
Troy 47, Oxford 32
Utica 62, Macomb Lutheran North 53
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Capac vs. Vassar, ccd.
Caro vs. Marlette, ccd.
Harbor Beach vs. Bad Axe, ppd.
McBain vs. Boyne City, ccd.
Reese vs. Ubly, ccd.
Suttons Bay vs. Grand Traverse Academy, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/