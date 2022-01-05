BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ann Arbor Skyline 74, Dearborn Divine Child 54

Bay City Central 49, Essexville Garber 48

Beal City 47, Lake City 45

Birmingham Brother Rice 84, Warren Mott 21

Burton Bendle 97, Genesee 53

Chesaning 56, Birch Run 45

Hannahville Indian 50, Rock Mid Peninsula 46

Munising 77, Rapid River 43

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 44, Berkley 41

Royal Oak 37, Madison Heights Madison 33

Royal Oak Shrine 50, Utica Ford 47

Sault Ste Marie 51, Gaylord 29

Troy 47, Oxford 32

Utica 62, Macomb Lutheran North 53

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Capac vs. Vassar, ccd.

Caro vs. Marlette, ccd.

Harbor Beach vs. Bad Axe, ppd.

McBain vs. Boyne City, ccd.

Reese vs. Ubly, ccd.

Suttons Bay vs. Grand Traverse Academy, ccd.

