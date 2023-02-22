BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
AIA Class 6A State Championship=
Quarterfinal=
Boulder Creek 74, Mesa 63
Gilbert Highland 55, Gilbert 38
Mesa Mountain View 61, Phoenix Pinnacle 55
Phoenix Brophy 52, Laveen Chavez 37
AIA Class 5A State Championship=
Quarterfinal=
Campo Verde 73, Vail Cienega 53
Goodyear Millenium 67, Phoenix Horizon 54
Peoria Centennial 71, Canyon View 70
Peoria Sunrise Mountain 79, Phoenix North Canyon 60
AIA Class 4A State Championship=
Quarterfinal=
Glendale Deer Valley 64, American Leadership-Gilbert 57
Peoria 75, El Mirage Dysart 55
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
