BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

AIA Class 6A State Championship=

Quarterfinal=

Boulder Creek 74, Mesa 63

Gilbert Highland 55, Gilbert 38

Mesa Mountain View 61, Phoenix Pinnacle 55

Phoenix Brophy 52, Laveen Chavez 37

AIA Class 5A State Championship=

Quarterfinal=

Campo Verde 73, Vail Cienega 53

Goodyear Millenium 67, Phoenix Horizon 54

Peoria Centennial 71, Canyon View 70

Peoria Sunrise Mountain 79, Phoenix North Canyon 60

AIA Class 4A State Championship=

Quarterfinal=

Glendale Deer Valley 64, American Leadership-Gilbert 57

Peoria 75, El Mirage Dysart 55

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

