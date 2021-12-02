BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Lakewood 46, Stanwood 43

Mount Tahoma 88, Black Hills 42

Raymond 73, Montesano 41

Tenino 37, Rainier 35

Woodland 55, La Center 49

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

