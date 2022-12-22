GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

A.L. Johnson 47, J.F. Shields 26

Appalachian 39, Southeastern 28

Asheville Roberson, N.C. 52, Lee-Huntsville 43

Boaz 62, Fort Payne 54

Charles Henderson 62, Opelika 28

Chelsea 60, Paul Bryant 41

Cleveland 64, Victory Chr. 55

Eufaula 62, Carroll-Ozark 43

Gainesville, Ga. 85, Alma Bryant 33

Guntersville 46, Charlotte Ardrey Kell, N.C. 43

Huffman 44, Huntsville 27

Jasper 49, Clay-Chalkville 39

Midfield 36, Spain Park 34

Minor 60, Springville 37

New Hope 59, Southside-Gadsden 38

Newman, La. 50, Fairhope 38

Pike Road 55, Smiths Station 38

Plainview 67, Sylvania 40

Sardis 56, Whitesburg Christian 22

Shades Valley 45, Cullman 43

Signal Mountain, Tenn. 58, Parker 49

Susan Moore 72, Scottsboro 56

Theodore 46, Chilton County 34

Thomasville 42, Saint Luke's Episcopal 32

Vestavia Hills 74, Pine Forest, Fla. 47

Victory Chr. 73, Winston County 25

Wenonah 62, Rogers 42

Wilcox Central 52, Monroe County 42

Holiday Beach Bash=

Hazel Green 64, Daphne 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Valley Head vs. Asbury, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you