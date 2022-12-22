GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
A.L. Johnson 47, J.F. Shields 26
Appalachian 39, Southeastern 28
Asheville Roberson, N.C. 52, Lee-Huntsville 43
Boaz 62, Fort Payne 54
Charles Henderson 62, Opelika 28
Chelsea 60, Paul Bryant 41
Cleveland 64, Victory Chr. 55
Eufaula 62, Carroll-Ozark 43
Gainesville, Ga. 85, Alma Bryant 33
Guntersville 46, Charlotte Ardrey Kell, N.C. 43
Huffman 44, Huntsville 27
Jasper 49, Clay-Chalkville 39
Midfield 36, Spain Park 34
Minor 60, Springville 37
New Hope 59, Southside-Gadsden 38
Newman, La. 50, Fairhope 38
Pike Road 55, Smiths Station 38
Plainview 67, Sylvania 40
Sardis 56, Whitesburg Christian 22
Shades Valley 45, Cullman 43
Signal Mountain, Tenn. 58, Parker 49
Susan Moore 72, Scottsboro 56
Theodore 46, Chilton County 34
Thomasville 42, Saint Luke's Episcopal 32
Vestavia Hills 74, Pine Forest, Fla. 47
Victory Chr. 73, Winston County 25
Wenonah 62, Rogers 42
Wilcox Central 52, Monroe County 42
Holiday Beach Bash=
Hazel Green 64, Daphne 31
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Valley Head vs. Asbury, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
