GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alamo-Navajo 75, Mountainair 39

Albuquerque High 66, Capital 25

Estancia def. Tierra Encantada, forfeit

Manzano 52, Rio Grande 17

Navajo Prep 59, Zuni 41

Newcomb 67, Wingate 64

Quemado 51, Magdalena 39

Robertson 38, Santa Fe Indian 27

Sandia Prep 43, East Mountain 23

Santa Fe 51, Los Lunas 34

Tucumcari 66, Bosque School 12

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

