BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blackfoot 64, Idaho Falls 50

Castleford 33, Rimrock 26

Filer 52, Cole Valley 49

Highland 69, Mountain Home 53

Jerome 72, Buhl 52

Liberty Charter 44, Glenns Ferry 40

Melba 66, Weiser 41

Minico 47, Caldwell 30

Moscow 82, Kellogg 61

Preston 68, Syracuse, Utah 57

Rockland 53, Murtaugh 26

Shelley 50, Sugar-Salem 33

Valley 34, Shoshone 24

Wendell 47, American Falls 22

West Side 46, N. Fremont 42

Wilder 43, Vision Charter 37

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

