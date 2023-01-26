BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ambrose 68, North Star Charter 56
Blackfoot 66, Rigby 61
Borah 47, Middleton 40
Burley 46, Minico 40
Capital 86, Meridian 73
Cascade 62, Meadows Valley 18
Centennial 77, Kuna 56
Genesee 51, Colton, Wash. 41
Highland 70, Bonneville 58
Hillcrest 67, Preston 61
Kendrick 67, Potlatch 53
Lakeside 85, Wallace 22
Madison 72, Skyline 28
Melba 71, Nampa Christian 65
Mountain View 54, Boise 37
Owyhee 78, Rocky Mountain 39
Rimrock 49, Owyhee 46
Rockland 48, Richfield 32
Teton 68, Jackson Hole, Wyo. 60
Timberlake 65, Sandpoint 48
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
