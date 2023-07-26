BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
MLB — Announced Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred Jr.'s contract has been extended through 2029. Suspended Pittsburgh RHP Angel Perdomo for three games and fined an undisclosed amount for intentionally throwing at San Diego 3B Manny Machado during a July 25 game.
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Cleared INF/OF Josh Lester off waivers and sent him outright to Norfolk (IL).
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Frank German and SS Eddy Alvarez on minor league contracts. Acquired RHP Mauricio Llovera from San Francisco in exchange for minor league RHP Margues Johnson. Transferred RHP Kaleb Ort from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated 2B Jose Altuve and LF Yordan Alvarez from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF/OFs Bligh Madris and David Hensley to Sugar Land (IL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled RHP Josh Winder from St. Paul (IL). Optioned RHP Oliver Ortega and OF Trevor Larnach to St. Paul. Acquired RHP Dylan Floro from Miami in exchange for RHP Jorge Lopez.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Acquired RHP Trent Thornton from Toronto in exchange for INF Mason McCoy and optioned him to Tacoma (PCL). Transferred Marco Gonzalez from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.
TEXAS RANGERS — Sent RHP Josh Sborz to Round Rock (PCL) on a rehab assignment.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent RHP Derek Rodriguez and LHP Lucas Luetge outright to Gwinnett (IL).
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated INF/OF Kike Hernandez from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Tyson Miller from Oklahoma City (PCL). Optioned LHP Justin Bruihl to Oklahoma City. Placed OF Jonny DeLuca on the 10-day IL. Acquired INF/OF Amed Rosario from Cleveland in exchange for RHP Noah Syndergaard and cash considerations.
MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RHP Tommy Nance to the Florida Complex League (FCL) on a rehab assignment.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed OF Jesse Winkler on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 25. Recalled INF Abraham Toro from Nashville (IL).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled INF Marco Luciano from Sacramento (PCL). Optioned INF David Villar to Sacramento.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of RHP Andres Machado from Rochester (IL). Optioned RHP Amos Willingham to Rochester. Transferred OF Victor Robles from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
BOSTON CELTICS — Re-signed G Jaylen Brown to a veteran extension.
Women's National Basketball Association
CONNECTICUT SUN — Signed C Bernadett Hatar to a rest-of-season contract.
LAS VEGAS ACES — Released G/F Ashley Joens.
MINNESOTA LYNX — Cleared F Jessica Shepard to return. Released F Emily Engstler from her hardship contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed QB Kyler Murray, TE Zach Ertz and LB B.J. Ojulari on the active/physically unable to play (PUP) list. Placed CB Garrett Williams on the non-football injury list.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived OT Brandon Kipper. Placed DB Trayvon Mullen on the non-football injury list.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived WR Marquez Stevenson.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OL Aviante Collins. Placed OL Lorenzo Metz on waivers. Signed TE Cole Kmet to a four-year contract.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed DB Josh Butler.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Cody Chrest. Waived WR Jeff Cotton with an injury designation. Placed OT Caleb Jones on the active/non-football injury list. Activated TE Camren McDonald.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed OT Tytus Howard to a three-year contract.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed OLB Dawuane Smoot on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed WR John Ross on the reserve/retired list.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Activated WR Pokey Wilson from the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Placed WR Jalen Guyton, DLs Otito Ogbonnia and Austin Johnson on the PUP list.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Claimed LB Sterling Weatherford off waivers from Chicago. Placed TE Hunter Long and OT Warren McClendon on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
NEW ORELANS SAINTS — Activated DB Anthony Johnson and WR. A.T. Perry.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed LT Andrew Thomas to a contract extension. Placed LB Elerson Smith on injured reserve.
NEW YORK JETS — Activated TE C.J. Uzomah from the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Signed QB Aaron Rodgers to a two-year contract.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed WR Devon Allen on the active/non-football injury list. Signed WR Deon Cain. Released TE Dalton Keene.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed CB Terrance Mitchell. Placed P Mitch Wishowsky on the active/non-football injury list. Placed DE Nick Bosa on the did not report list.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed S Jamal Adams, LB Jordyn Brooks, TE Noah Fant, DTs Austin Faoliu, Bryan Mone and CB Riq Woolen on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Signed OLB Levi Bell and CBs Andrew Whitaker and Christ Steele. Waived DT Jonah Tavai.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DB A.J. Moore. Waived OT Curtis Brooks.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Signed RW Sebastian Aho to an eight-year contract extension.
Minor League Hockey
ECHL
WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed D Artyom Kulakov.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
AUSTIN FC — Waived and exercised a buyout of a guaranteed contract on D Amro Tarek.
LOS ANGELES FC —Acquired M Filip Krastev on loan from Lommel SK (Belgian Challenger Pro League) through 2024, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa. Acquired D Matt Hedges from Toronto FC in exchange for $375,000 in general allocation money (GAM). Re-signed D Eddie Seguara.
USL Championship
SAN DIEGO LOYAL — Signed D Michael Chilaka, pending league and federation approval.
National Women's Soccer League
HOUSTON DASH — Acquired M Sarah Puntigam from FC Koln (Bundesliga) in exchange for cash considerations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.