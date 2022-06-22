BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Announced LHP Zac Lowther cleared outright waivers and assigned him to Norfolk (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Davis Martin to Charlotte (IL). Reinstated RHP Matt Foster from the bereavement list.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent RHP Forrest Whitley to Fayetteville (CRL) on a rehab assignment.

National Legue

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Selected the contract of OF Stefan Romero from Oklahoma City (PCL). Placed INF Hanser Alberto on the paternity list. Transferred INF Edwin Rios to the 60-day IL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Selected the contract of RHP Jared Eickhoff from Indianapolis (IL). Designated RHP Heath Hembree for assignment. Transferred OF Jake Marisnick from the COVID-19 list to the 60-day IL.

Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Released INF Carlos Hughes.

Frontier League

EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Released RHPs Marco Becerril, Manuel Rodriguez and INF John Lantigua.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Sold the contract of RHP Chris Roycroft to St. Louis (MLB). Signed RHP Cam Zunkel.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Released INF Michael Khoury.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed OF Blake Berry.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed INF Edward Salcedo.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed LHP Kobe Foster. Released RHP Nick Beardsley.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed CB Akayleb Evans to a rookie contract.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Waived G Pier-Olivier Lestage. Signed DT Bryan Mone to a contract extension.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ELKS — Signed OL Justin Renfrow and added him to the practice roster. Released DB Anthony Hoskins.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released OL Cam Durley from the practice roster.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Named Paul Maurice head coach.

MINNESOTA WILD — Signed F Connor Dewar to a two-year, one-way contract.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined Real Salt Lake assistant coach Brett Jacobs an undisclosed amount for exhibiting irresponsible behavior and using inapproriate language towards officials in a match against on June 18, agaimst San Jose.

NASHVILLE SC — Traded an international roster slot to Atlanta United in exchange for $175,000 general allocation money (GAM) and a third-round pick in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed M Steven Sserwadda and D Juan Castillo to short-term loans.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS SC — Acquired $175,000 in general allocation money (GAM) from Atlanta United in exchange for a 2022 international roster slot.

COLLEGE

GEORGETOWN — Named Pat Baldwin assistant men's basketball coach and Vernon Hamilton director of player development.

N. MICHIGAN — Named Adam Kelemet assistant men's soccer coach.

SOUTH ALABAMA — Named Cori Scherbring assistant athletic directo of fan engagement.

