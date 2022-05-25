|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Signed RHP Brett Kennedy to a minor league contract.
MINNESOTAL TWINS — Placed RHP Joe Ryan on the COVID-19 IL. Recalled LHP Devin Smeltzer from St. Paul (IL).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated CF Manuel Margot from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Dusten Knight to Durham (IL).
|National League
COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed OF Kris Bryant on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 23. Recalled RHP Ryan Feltner from Albuquerque (PCL).
NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Stephen Nogosek to Syracuse (IL). Recalled LHP Thomas Szapucki from Syracuse.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled INF Donovan Walton from Sacramento (PCL). Optioned INF Kevin Padlo to Sacramento.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed LB Troy Anderson to a four-year contract.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Re-signed DE Jadeveon Clowney.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed LB Channing Tindall to a rookie contract.
|Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released WR Jalen Saunders.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled G Hunter Miska from Colorado (AHL) loan.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Signed D Taylor Fedun to a two-year, two-way contract. Announced D Juuso Riikola signed a one-year deal with Swedish club IK Oskarshamn.
|American Hockey League
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Re-signed D Brian Lahoff to a one-year contract and C Tyler Spezia to a two-year contract.
|SOCCER
|USL Championship
LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Signed D Jalen Robinson and G Dane Jacomen.
|National Women's Soccer League
NJ/NY GOTHAM — Announced F Ifeoma Onumonu has been selected to compete with the Nigerian National Team in Morocco as it prepares for the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations in July.
|COLLEGE
ADRIAN — Announced Michael Duffy is retiring as athletic director.
MEMPHIS — Announced Beth Harrelson is retiring as head women's golf coach.
