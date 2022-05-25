BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Signed RHP Brett Kennedy to a minor league contract.

MINNESOTAL TWINS — Placed RHP Joe Ryan on the COVID-19 IL. Recalled LHP Devin Smeltzer from St. Paul (IL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated CF Manuel Margot from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Dusten Knight to Durham (IL).

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed OF Kris Bryant on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 23. Recalled RHP Ryan Feltner from Albuquerque (PCL).

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Stephen Nogosek to Syracuse (IL). Recalled LHP Thomas Szapucki from Syracuse.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled INF Donovan Walton from Sacramento (PCL). Optioned INF Kevin Padlo to Sacramento.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed LB Troy Anderson to a four-year contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Re-signed DE Jadeveon Clowney.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed LB Channing Tindall to a rookie contract.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released WR Jalen Saunders.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled G Hunter Miska from Colorado (AHL) loan.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Signed D Taylor Fedun to a two-year, two-way contract. Announced D Juuso Riikola signed a one-year deal with Swedish club IK Oskarshamn.

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Re-signed D Brian Lahoff to a one-year contract and C Tyler Spezia to a two-year contract.

SOCCER
USL Championship

LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Signed D Jalen Robinson and G Dane Jacomen.

National Women's Soccer League

NJ/NY GOTHAM — Announced F Ifeoma Onumonu has been selected to compete with the Nigerian National Team in Morocco as it prepares for the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations in July.

COLLEGE

ADRIAN — Announced Michael Duffy is retiring as athletic director.

MEMPHIS — Announced Beth Harrelson is retiring as head women's golf coach.

