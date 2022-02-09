|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with C Roldani Baldwin, 1B Roberto Ramos and INF Yolmer Sánchez to minor league contracts and invited them to spring training camp.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined F/G Kelly Oubre Jr for violating league rules prohibiting the use of profane language directed toward the spectator stands in a game on Feb. 7 against Toronto/.
OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Acquired F K.Z. Okpala from Miami for draft considerations.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DE Jonathan Ledbetter to a reserve/future contract.
BUFFALO BILLS — Named Matthew Smiley special teams coordinator.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed LS J.J. Jansen to a one-year contract extension.
CHICAGO BEARS — Named Tim Zetts assistant tight ends coach and Omar Young offensive quality control coach.
DETROIT LIONS — Named Ben Johnson offensive coordinator.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed DE Shilique Calhoun to a reserve/future contract.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Ryan Grigson to the senior personnel position.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Named Teryl Austin defensive coordinator.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Assigned RW Dylan Sikura to Colorado (AHL).
MINNESOTA WILD — Assigned D Kevin Czuczman and RW Mitchell Chaffee to Iowa (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned D Jarred Tinordi to Hartford (AHL). Activated D Adam Fox from injured reserve.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Assigned D Niclas Almari from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to Lukko (Finland).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed RW Alexei Toropchenko to a one-year, two-way contract.
SEATTLE KRAKEN — Reassigned G Antoine Bibeau from Charlotte (AHL) to Allen (ECHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Promoted RW Brett Leason to the active roster from Hershey (AHL).
|American Hockey League
BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Loaned C Felix Bibeau to Worcester (ECHL).
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Returned D Bobby Russell to Greenville (ECHL) from loan. Reassigned F Max Zimmer to Greenville.
ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Returned F Ara Nazarian to Jacksonville (ECHL) on loan.
TORONTO MARLIES — Loaned F Ryan Chyzowski to Newfoundland (ECHL).
|East Coast Hockey League
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Suspended D Kyle Thacker.
IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Signed D Triston Theriot.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Signed MF Thiago Almada from Club Atlético Vélez Sarsfield of the Argentine first division to a one-year contract and he will be a designated layer occupying an international roster spot pending the receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.
CHICAGO FIRE FC — Acquired MF Xherdan Shaqiri via transfer from Olympique Lyonnais and he will occupy a designated player slot through the 2024 season pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).
FC CINCINNATI — Acquired 2022 General Allocation Money (GAM) and the No. 2 spot in the allocation ranking from New York Red Bulls in exchange for the No. 1 spot in the allocation ranking.
NYCFC — Named Matt Pilkington head coach and Danny Capero assistant coach for NYCFC II.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Acquired MF Caden Clark from RB Leipzig on loan for the 2022 season.
|Women's National Soccer League
HOUSTON DASH — Annnounced F María Sánchez has been loaned to Mexican Women's National Team.
|COLLEGE
BENTLEY — Announced baseball coach Bob DeFelice is retiring at the end of the 2022 season and named Mike Hill his replacement.
MARYLAND — Named Brian Williams football's defensive coordinator, Lance Thompson and Wes Neighbors defensive coaches.
NORTH CAROLINA — Named Patrick Suddes assistant administrative director/general manager of football.