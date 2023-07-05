BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
MLB — Suspended New York Yankee RHP Jimmy Cordero for the remainder of the 2023 season and post-season for violating joint domestic violence, sexual abuse and child abuse policy.
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contracts of OF Colton Cowser and RHP Eduard Bazardo from Norfolk (IL). Optioned OF Ryan McKenna to Norfolk. Designated C Anthony Bemboom and RHP Chris Vallimont for assignment.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Jordan Holloway on a minor league contract.
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Garrett Hill to Toledo (IL). Reinstated LHP Eduardo Rodriguez from the 15-day IL.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned LHP Parker Mushinski to Sugar land (PCL).
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled RHP Dylan Coleman from Omaha (IL). Placed RHP Zack Greinke on the 15-day IL.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled RHP Zack Weiss from Salt Lake (PCL). Optioned RHP Gerardo Reyes to Salt lake.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated RHP Cole Sands from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Josh Winder to St. Paul (IL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Randy Vasquez from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Placed RHP Jimmy Cordero on the restricted list.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contract of LHP Tommy Milone from Tacoma (PCL). Optioned RHP Darren McCaughan to Tacoma. Transferred RHP Penn Murfee from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned LHP Jalen Beeks to Durham (IL). Recalled RHP Luis Patino from Durham.
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Sent RHP Ricky Vanasco outright to Oklahoma City (PCL).
MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled SS Garrett Hampson from Jacksonville (IL).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed 1B Rowdy Tellez on the 10-day IL. Released LHP Thomas Pannone. Reinstated 3B Brian Anderson from the paternity list. Designated 3B Mike Brosseau for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP J.C. Mejia from Nashville (IL). Optioned LHP Clayton Andrews and RHP J.B. Bukauskas to Nashville. Recalled RHP Tyson Miller from Nashville.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Adam Wainwright on the 15-day IL and C Andrew Knizner on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Ivan Herrera, RHP Dakota Hudson and LHP Zack Thompson from Memphis (IL). Optioned RHP James Naile to Memphis.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled OF Alex Call from Rochester (IL). Designated OF Derek Hill for assignment.
Minor League
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Matt Solter. Sold RHP Stephen Woods, Jr.'s contract to Fubon (Chinese Professional Baseball League).
Frontier League
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Sold the contract of SS Ti'Quan Forbes to Leones de Yucatan (Mexican League). Released LHP Anthony Rodriguez.
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Released C Jordan Siket.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed LHP Mike Reagan.
TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed OF Lamar Briggs and RHP Blake Workman.
TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Released RHPs Sam Poliquin and Ray Weber and OF Malik Williams.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Released LHP Will Soloman and C Lolo Williams.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
BROOKLYN NETS — Signed F Jalen Wilson to a two-way contract.
DETROIT PISTONS — Signed G Marcus Sasser to a rookie contract.
NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Waived G Garrett Temple.
SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Signed G Sir'Jabari Rice to a two-way contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed CB Cam Smith.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Signed C Jakub Lauko to a two-year contract.
BUFFALO SABRES — Signed D Kale Clague to a one-year, two-way contract.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Named Kris Draper assistant general manager and director of amateur scouting.
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Signed F Rasmus Asplund to a one-year, two-way contract.
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed D David Reinbacher to a three-year, entry-level contract.
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Signed F Julien Gauthier to a two-year, contract and Fs Karson Kuhlman and Brian Pinho to one-year, two-way contracts.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Signed D Ronnie Attard to a two-year contract.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed D Chase Priskie to a one-year, two-way contract.
WINNIPEG JETS — Signed G Domenic DiVincentiis to a three-year, entry-level contract.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Acquired $400,000 in general allocation money (GAM) and a 2023 internationals roster slot from Colorado Rapids in exchange for D Andrew Gutman.
D.C. UNITED — Acquired a 2024 second-round SuperDraft pick and a conditional $50,000 in general allocation money from New England in exchange for the right of first refusal for M Ian Harkes.
LOS ANGELES FC — Acquired $1,750,000 in general allocation money (GAM) from Montreal in exchange for F Kwadwo ‘Mahala’ Opoku.
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed M Ian Harkes to a one-year contract.
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Loaned M Brandan Craig to Austin FC though the end of the season in exchange for a 2024 third-round SuperDraft pick and up to $125,000 in general allocation money (GAM).
SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC — Acquired $150,000 in general allocation money (GAM) from Columbus in exchange for a 2023 international roster slot.
USL Championship
SAN DIEGO LOYAL SC — Signed D Carlos Guzman, pending league and federation approval.
National Women's Soccer League
GOTHAM FC — Signed F Katie Stengel on loan from Liverpool FC through Sept. 3.
COLLEGE
RUTGERS — Named Jeanine Wasielewski assistant women's basketball coach.
TENNESSEE — Extended the contract of Ryan Ridder as head men's basketball coach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.