BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Named Kyle Hudson first base coach and outfield instructor.

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Agreed to terms with RHP Michael Kelly, CF Roman Quinn and C Cam Gallagher to minor league contracts.

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Acquired RHP Bryce Wilson from Pittsburgh in exchange for cash considerations. Designated RHP Trevor Kelley for assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Acquired RHP Erich Uelmen from Chicago Cubs in exchange for cash considerations.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with 1B Dominic Smith on a one-year contract. Designated RHP A.J. Alexy for assignment.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WRs Isaiah Coulter and Auden Tate to the practice squad. Released OL Koda Martin from the practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Designated DB Daryl Worley to return to practice from injured reserve.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed S Jared Mayden from the New York Jets practice squad. Released CB Xavier Rhodes.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed WR Equnimeous St. Brown to a one-year contract extension. Placed G Teven jenkins, OT Michael Schofield III and CB Josh Blackwell on injured reserve. Signed LBs DeMarquis Gates and Terrell Lewis and DE Jalyn Holmes to the active roster.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Released WR James Washington. Designated G Matt Farnick to return to practice from injured reserve. Placed S Juanyeh Thomas on the practice squad injured reserve.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed OTs George Moore and Hunter Thedford to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Designated CB Chase Lucas to return to practice from injured reserve.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed CB Kenny Moore II on injured reserve. Signed DE Rashod Berry to the active roster.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed DL Daniel Wise to the practice squad. Released WR Bryan Edwards from the practice squad. Reinstated WR Mecole Hardman from injured reserve. Waived OT Geron Christian.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed QB Mike Glennon to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Designated DL Jonathan Bullard to return to practice from injured reserve.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed RB Dwayne Washington on injured reserve. Promoted WR Keith Kirkwood from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed OT Sage Doxtater to the practice squad. Reinstated G Drew Desjariais from the practice squad injured reserve. Placed G Yasir durant on the practice squad injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Designated S C.J. Garner-Johnson and DE Robert Quinn to return to practice from injured reserve.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Designated CB William Jackson to return to practice from injured reserve.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Designated RB Elijah Mitchell to return to practice from injured reserve.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed TE tyler Mabry. Placed LB Jordyn Brooks on injured reserve.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Placed LB De'Jon Harris on injured reserve. Promoted LB Nathan Gerry from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed LB Ferrod Gardner to the practice squad. Reinstated G Nolan Laufenberg from the practice squad injured reserve.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ELKS — Re-signed K Rafael Gaglianone. Signed DB Rashard Causey Jr. and WR C.J. Sims.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled C Justin Kirkland from San Diego (AHL).

ARIZONA COYOTES — Returned F Laurent Dauphin to Tucson (AHL).

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Placed D Cavan Fitzgerald on waivers.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled LWs Lukas Reichel and Brett Seney from Rockford (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned G Alex Nedeljkovic to Grand Rapids (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Signed LW Jimmy Vesey to a two-year contract extension.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled D Steve Santini from Springfield (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Returned D Nick Cicek to San Jose (AHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Returned RW Jonas Rondbjerg and C Byron Froese to Henderson (AHL).

WINNIPEG JETS — Reassigned C Jansen Harkins to Manitoba (AHL).

Minor League Hockey
American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Returned G Kevin Mandolese to Allen (ECHL). Assigned D Xavier Bernard to Allen.

CALGARY WRANGLERS — Recalled D Rhett Rhinehart from Rapid City (ECHL).

HARTFORD WOLFPACK — Returned C Ryan Lohan to Jacksonville (ECHL).

HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS — Returned C Patrick Guay to Savannah (ECHL).

LAVAL ROCKET — Assigned G Joe Vrbetic to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).

ONTARIO REIGN — Loaned D Tyler Inamoto to Greenville (ECHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Returned F Orrin Centazzo to Newfoundland (ECHL).

UTICA COMETS — Returned D Jarrod Gourley to Adirondack (ECHL). Loaned LW Sebastian Vidmar to Adirondack (ECHL).

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Recalled D Chris Ortiz from Wheeling (ECHL).

ECHL

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Released D Brandon Fehd. Activated F Shane Harper from reserve. Placed F Shawn Weller and D Ryan Orgel on reserve. Placed D Wayne Letourneau on injured reserve.

ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated G Logan Flodell from reserve.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated D Nathan Staios from injured reserve. Activated F Joe Pendenza from reserve. Placed Ds Ben Masella and Austin Crossley on reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Signed D Mackenzie Dwyer. Placed D Jacob Graves on reserve.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated D Jamie Dorsey from reserve. Placed D Timothy Faulkner on reserve.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Activated F Jade Miller from reserve. Placed D Nicholas Canade on reserve.

INDY FUEL — Signed F Carson Rose.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Acquired D Clayton Phillips from Savannah. Activated F Jeff Jeszka from reserve. Placed D Nolan Orzeck on reserve.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Acquired F Nick Isaacson from Maine. Suspended F Matt Salhany and removed him from the roster.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Claimed F Logan J. Nelson off waivers from Iowa. Signed F Brennan Blaszczak on reserve.

MAINE MARINERS — Activated D Grant Gabriele from reserve. Placed F Tim Doherty on reserve.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Placed D Dilan Peters on reserve.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated F Jaydon Dureau from reserve.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated F Lucas Feuk from reserve.

READING ROYALS — Activated F Devon Paliani from reserve. Placed F Evan Barratt on reserve.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Placed G Francis Marotte on reserve. Placed F Brett Stapley on injured reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Loaned F Justin Addamo and D Adam Smith to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

WICHITA THUNDER — Activated D Kyle Rhodes from reserve. Placed D Zack Hoffman and F Kelly Bent on reserve. Placed F Dillon Hamaliuk on injured reserve.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Announced it has mutually agreed to terminate the contract of M Emerson Hyndman. Recalled M Tyler Wolff from loan to Belgian side SK Beveren.

AUSTIN FC — Signed D Leo Vaisanen from IF Elfsborg (Swedish side) pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

FC CINCINNATI — Signed M Alvaro Barreal to a one-year contract extension.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Announced the retirement of G Brad Knighton and named him Revolution Academy Under-17 head coach. NEW YORK CITY FC — Acquired the exchange discovery priority for D MItja Ilenic from LA Galaxy through NK Domzale (Slovenian side) for $50,000 in GAM and signed him pending receipt of his internation transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed M Daniel Gazdag to a three-year contract.

COLLEGE

KANSAS STATE — Named Jason Mansfield head volleyball coach.

NAVY — Named Grant Chesnut football offensive coordinator.

