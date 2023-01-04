|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Named Kyle Hudson first base coach and outfield instructor.
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Agreed to terms with RHP Michael Kelly, CF Roman Quinn and C Cam Gallagher to minor league contracts.
|National League
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Acquired RHP Bryce Wilson from Pittsburgh in exchange for cash considerations. Designated RHP Trevor Kelley for assignment.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Acquired RHP Erich Uelmen from Chicago Cubs in exchange for cash considerations.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with 1B Dominic Smith on a one-year contract. Designated RHP A.J. Alexy for assignment.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WRs Isaiah Coulter and Auden Tate to the practice squad. Released OL Koda Martin from the practice squad.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Designated DB Daryl Worley to return to practice from injured reserve.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed S Jared Mayden from the New York Jets practice squad. Released CB Xavier Rhodes.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed WR Equnimeous St. Brown to a one-year contract extension. Placed G Teven jenkins, OT Michael Schofield III and CB Josh Blackwell on injured reserve. Signed LBs DeMarquis Gates and Terrell Lewis and DE Jalyn Holmes to the active roster.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Released WR James Washington. Designated G Matt Farnick to return to practice from injured reserve. Placed S Juanyeh Thomas on the practice squad injured reserve.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed OTs George Moore and Hunter Thedford to the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Designated CB Chase Lucas to return to practice from injured reserve.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed CB Kenny Moore II on injured reserve. Signed DE Rashod Berry to the active roster.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed DL Daniel Wise to the practice squad. Released WR Bryan Edwards from the practice squad. Reinstated WR Mecole Hardman from injured reserve. Waived OT Geron Christian.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed QB Mike Glennon to the practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Designated DL Jonathan Bullard to return to practice from injured reserve.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed RB Dwayne Washington on injured reserve. Promoted WR Keith Kirkwood from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed OT Sage Doxtater to the practice squad. Reinstated G Drew Desjariais from the practice squad injured reserve. Placed G Yasir durant on the practice squad injured reserve.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Designated S C.J. Garner-Johnson and DE Robert Quinn to return to practice from injured reserve.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Designated CB William Jackson to return to practice from injured reserve.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Designated RB Elijah Mitchell to return to practice from injured reserve.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed TE tyler Mabry. Placed LB Jordyn Brooks on injured reserve.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Placed LB De'Jon Harris on injured reserve. Promoted LB Nathan Gerry from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed LB Ferrod Gardner to the practice squad. Reinstated G Nolan Laufenberg from the practice squad injured reserve.
|Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ELKS — Re-signed K Rafael Gaglianone. Signed DB Rashard Causey Jr. and WR C.J. Sims.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled C Justin Kirkland from San Diego (AHL).
ARIZONA COYOTES — Returned F Laurent Dauphin to Tucson (AHL).
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Placed D Cavan Fitzgerald on waivers.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled LWs Lukas Reichel and Brett Seney from Rockford (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned G Alex Nedeljkovic to Grand Rapids (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Signed LW Jimmy Vesey to a two-year contract extension.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled D Steve Santini from Springfield (AHL).
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Returned D Nick Cicek to San Jose (AHL).
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Returned RW Jonas Rondbjerg and C Byron Froese to Henderson (AHL).
WINNIPEG JETS — Reassigned C Jansen Harkins to Manitoba (AHL).
|Minor League Hockey
|American Hockey League
BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Returned G Kevin Mandolese to Allen (ECHL). Assigned D Xavier Bernard to Allen.
CALGARY WRANGLERS — Recalled D Rhett Rhinehart from Rapid City (ECHL).
HARTFORD WOLFPACK — Returned C Ryan Lohan to Jacksonville (ECHL).
HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS — Returned C Patrick Guay to Savannah (ECHL).
LAVAL ROCKET — Assigned G Joe Vrbetic to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).
ONTARIO REIGN — Loaned D Tyler Inamoto to Greenville (ECHL).
TORONTO MARLIES — Returned F Orrin Centazzo to Newfoundland (ECHL).
UTICA COMETS — Returned D Jarrod Gourley to Adirondack (ECHL). Loaned LW Sebastian Vidmar to Adirondack (ECHL).
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Recalled D Chris Ortiz from Wheeling (ECHL).
|ECHL
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Released D Brandon Fehd. Activated F Shane Harper from reserve. Placed F Shawn Weller and D Ryan Orgel on reserve. Placed D Wayne Letourneau on injured reserve.
ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated G Logan Flodell from reserve.
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated D Nathan Staios from injured reserve. Activated F Joe Pendenza from reserve. Placed Ds Ben Masella and Austin Crossley on reserve.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Signed D Mackenzie Dwyer. Placed D Jacob Graves on reserve.
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated D Jamie Dorsey from reserve. Placed D Timothy Faulkner on reserve.
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Activated F Jade Miller from reserve. Placed D Nicholas Canade on reserve.
INDY FUEL — Signed F Carson Rose.
IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Acquired D Clayton Phillips from Savannah. Activated F Jeff Jeszka from reserve. Placed D Nolan Orzeck on reserve.
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Acquired F Nick Isaacson from Maine. Suspended F Matt Salhany and removed him from the roster.
KALAMAZOO WINGS — Claimed F Logan J. Nelson off waivers from Iowa. Signed F Brennan Blaszczak on reserve.
MAINE MARINERS — Activated D Grant Gabriele from reserve. Placed F Tim Doherty on reserve.
NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Placed D Dilan Peters on reserve.
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated F Jaydon Dureau from reserve.
RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated F Lucas Feuk from reserve.
READING ROYALS — Activated F Devon Paliani from reserve. Placed F Evan Barratt on reserve.
TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Placed G Francis Marotte on reserve. Placed F Brett Stapley on injured reserve.
WHEELING NAILERS — Loaned F Justin Addamo and D Adam Smith to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).
WICHITA THUNDER — Activated D Kyle Rhodes from reserve. Placed D Zack Hoffman and F Kelly Bent on reserve. Placed F Dillon Hamaliuk on injured reserve.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Announced it has mutually agreed to terminate the contract of M Emerson Hyndman. Recalled M Tyler Wolff from loan to Belgian side SK Beveren.
AUSTIN FC — Signed D Leo Vaisanen from IF Elfsborg (Swedish side) pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
FC CINCINNATI — Signed M Alvaro Barreal to a one-year contract extension.
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Announced the retirement of G Brad Knighton and named him Revolution Academy Under-17 head coach. NEW YORK CITY FC — Acquired the exchange discovery priority for D MItja Ilenic from LA Galaxy through NK Domzale (Slovenian side) for $50,000 in GAM and signed him pending receipt of his internation transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed M Daniel Gazdag to a three-year contract.
|COLLEGE
KANSAS STATE — Named Jason Mansfield head volleyball coach.
NAVY — Named Grant Chesnut football offensive coordinator.
