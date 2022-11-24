BASEBALL
Minor League
Frontier League

FLORENCE Y'ALLS — Traden INF Ethan Stern to Quebec for RHO Ian Codina.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Named Jason Zgardowski as pitching coach.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed OF Connor Denning.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Traded INF Brian Klein to Cleburne (AA).

BASKETBALL

NBA — Suspended Los Angeles Laker G Patrick Beverly for three games for a shoving incident against the Phoenix Suns on November 22.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Waived WR Bryan Edwards. Signed WR Frank Darby to the actice roster. Signed G Parker Ferguson nad WR Emeka Emezie to the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed OT Isaiah Prince to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed LB Justin Hollins off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed S Trevor Denbow to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Elevated CB Tay Gowin and LB William Kwenkeu from the practice squad to the active roster.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Elevated OL Bill Murry from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed RB J.J Taylor to the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Waived S Marcell Harris.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed DT Anthony Rush to the practice squad. Released G Tyrese Robinson.

Canadian Football League

WINNEPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with OL Pat Neufeld on a one-year contract extension.

HOCKEY
Minor League Hockey
American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Recalled D Zachary Massicotte from Allen (ECHL).

BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Recalled RW Simon Holmstrom from loan by New York Islanders (NHL).

CHICAGO WOLVES — Signed LW Logan Lambdin.

COLORADO EAGLES — Recalled LW Anton Blidh from loan by Colorado (NHL), recalled LW Sampo Ranta from loan by Colorado (NHL).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled D Ian Mitchell from loan by Chicago (NHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled G Luke Cavallin from Newfoundland (ECHL).

TEXAS STARS — Recalled F Justin Ducharme from Idaho (ECHL).

ECHL

ALLEN AMERICANS — Released G Doug Melvin.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Activated D Dylan Carabia. Placed D Zach Yoder on reserve.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Activated D Sean Allen from reserve. Placed D Dakota Betts on reserve.

FORT WAYNE COMETS — Signed D Artur Terchiyev. Activated D Marc-Antoine Pepin and F Louie Rowe from reserve. Placed D Joe Masonius and F Matt Alvaro on reserve.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Added G Dan Herman as emergency backup goalie.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Added D Victor Hadfield from reserve. Loaned D Jacob Friend to Manitoba (AHL)

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Added F Paul McAvoy. Loaned F Logan Lambdin to Chicago (AHL).

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Added G Novalis Ryan, Recalled G Jack La Fontaine from loan by Syracuse (AHL).Activated F Chris Ordoobadi from reserve. Placed F Jaydon Dureau on reserve.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Activated G Philippe Desrosiers. Placed G Thomas Sigouin on reserve.

TULSA OILERS — Traded G Eric Dop to Allen.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Loaned F Brandon Cutler to Belleville (AHL)

Southern Hockey League

BIRMINGHAM BULLS — Loaned G Artur Terchiyev to Fort Wayne (ECHL).

PEORIA RIVERMEN — Signed G Josh Boyko, Placed G Ben Churchfield on 21-day IR.

QUAD CITY STORM — Signed LW Brenden Souchie, Placed D Carter Shinkaruk on 21-day IR.

