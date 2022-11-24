|BASEBALL
|Minor League
|Frontier League
FLORENCE Y'ALLS — Traden INF Ethan Stern to Quebec for RHO Ian Codina.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Named Jason Zgardowski as pitching coach.
TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed OF Connor Denning.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Traded INF Brian Klein to Cleburne (AA).
|BASKETBALL
NBA — Suspended Los Angeles Laker G Patrick Beverly for three games for a shoving incident against the Phoenix Suns on November 22.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Waived WR Bryan Edwards. Signed WR Frank Darby to the actice roster. Signed G Parker Ferguson nad WR Emeka Emezie to the practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed OT Isaiah Prince to the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed LB Justin Hollins off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed S Trevor Denbow to the practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Elevated CB Tay Gowin and LB William Kwenkeu from the practice squad to the active roster.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Elevated OL Bill Murry from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed RB J.J Taylor to the practice squad.
NEW YORK JETS — Waived S Marcell Harris.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed DT Anthony Rush to the practice squad. Released G Tyrese Robinson.
|Canadian Football League
WINNEPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with OL Pat Neufeld on a one-year contract extension.
|HOCKEY
|Minor League Hockey
|American Hockey League
BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Recalled D Zachary Massicotte from Allen (ECHL).
BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Recalled RW Simon Holmstrom from loan by New York Islanders (NHL).
CHICAGO WOLVES — Signed LW Logan Lambdin.
COLORADO EAGLES — Recalled LW Anton Blidh from loan by Colorado (NHL), recalled LW Sampo Ranta from loan by Colorado (NHL).
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled D Ian Mitchell from loan by Chicago (NHL).
TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled G Luke Cavallin from Newfoundland (ECHL).
TEXAS STARS — Recalled F Justin Ducharme from Idaho (ECHL).
|ECHL
ALLEN AMERICANS — Released G Doug Melvin.
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Activated D Dylan Carabia. Placed D Zach Yoder on reserve.
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Activated D Sean Allen from reserve. Placed D Dakota Betts on reserve.
FORT WAYNE COMETS — Signed D Artur Terchiyev. Activated D Marc-Antoine Pepin and F Louie Rowe from reserve. Placed D Joe Masonius and F Matt Alvaro on reserve.
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Added G Dan Herman as emergency backup goalie.
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Added D Victor Hadfield from reserve. Loaned D Jacob Friend to Manitoba (AHL)
KALAMAZOO WINGS — Added F Paul McAvoy. Loaned F Logan Lambdin to Chicago (AHL).
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Added G Novalis Ryan, Recalled G Jack La Fontaine from loan by Syracuse (AHL).Activated F Chris Ordoobadi from reserve. Placed F Jaydon Dureau on reserve.
TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Activated G Philippe Desrosiers. Placed G Thomas Sigouin on reserve.
TULSA OILERS — Traded G Eric Dop to Allen.
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Loaned F Brandon Cutler to Belleville (AHL)
|Southern Hockey League
BIRMINGHAM BULLS — Loaned G Artur Terchiyev to Fort Wayne (ECHL).
PEORIA RIVERMEN — Signed G Josh Boyko, Placed G Ben Churchfield on 21-day IR.
QUAD CITY STORM — Signed LW Brenden Souchie, Placed D Carter Shinkaruk on 21-day IR.
