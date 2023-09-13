BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Nick Vespi from Norfolk (IL). Optioned LHP Cole Irvin to Norfolk.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent LHP Garret Crochett to Charlotte (IL) on a rehab assignment.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Sent C Tyler Cropley outright to Omaha (IL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated INF Jorge Polanco from the bereavement list. Optioned OF Gilberto Celestino to St. Paul (IL).
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled LHP Jared Shuster from Gwinnett (IL). Optioned RHP A.J. Smith-Shawver to Gwinnett.
NEW YORK METS — Recalled LHP Joey Lucchesi from Syracuse (IL).
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Quinn Priester from Indianapolis (IL). Optioned RHP Cody Bolton to Indianapolis.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed 3B Nolan Gorman on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of 3B Juniel Querecuto from Memphis (IL).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned C Joey Bart to Sacramento (PCL). Reinstated C Patrick Bailey from the 7-day IL.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with president of baseball operations and general manager Mike Rizzo on a multi-year contract extension. Optioned RHP Mason Thompson to Rochester (IL). Recalled RHP Jackson Rutledge from Rochester.
Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated OF Boog Powell to the active list. Placed RHP Augie Voight on the inactive list.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams to the practice squad. Placed S Jovante Moffatt on the practice squad injured reserve.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed WR Mike Strachan to the practice squad. Placed OL Brady Christensen on injured reserve. Placed CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver on the practice squad injured reserve. Released RB Spencer Brown from the practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Placed S Caden Sterns on injured reserve. Promoted WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed WR Michael Bandy to the practice squad.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed WR Noah Brown and DT Hassan Ridgeway on injured reserve. Promoted P Ty Zentner from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed DL Michael Dogbe and DT Bruce Hector to the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed RB Jaret Patterson and OLB Ty Shelby to the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed QB Stetson Bennett on the active/non-football injury list.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed QB Ian Book to the practice squad.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Promoted DL Kyle Phillips from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed DE Terrell Lewis to the practice squad.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed C Ryan McCollum to the practice squad.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed OL Raiqwon O'Neal.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed OL John Molchon to the practice.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed G Keith Kinkaid to a one-year, two-way contract. Signed F Max Willman to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Signed D Isaiah George to a three-year, entry-level contract.
WINNIPEG JETS — Signed D Declan Chisholm to a one-year, two-way contract.
Minor League Hockey
ECHL
WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Jack Quinlivan.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Acquired a 2023 international roster slot from Seattle FC in exchange for $50,000 in 2024 general allocation money (GAM).
SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC — Signed D Stuart Hawkins to a first team homegrown contract.
National Women's Soccer League
ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed G McKinley Crone to a contract through the remainder of the season.
NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Acquired F Katie Stengel from Liverpool FC through 2025 on a permanent transfer for cash considerations.
