SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Sergio Plasencia infield/first base coach, Cameron Ming pitching coach and Drew Weidner strength and conditioning coach for Everett (NL).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with LHP Jeffrey Springs on a four-year contract. Agreed to terms with 3B Gavin Collins and RHP Jaime Schultz on minor league contracts.
|Minor League Baseball
|Frontier League
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed C Scott Combs.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed SS Junior Martina.
|Pioneer League
BILLINGS MUSTANGS — Named Billy Horton manager.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed WRs Antonio Callaway and Dennis Houston, TE Seth Green and OT Alex Taylor to reserve/futures contracts.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed WR Tyler Johnson to a reserve/futures contract.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed K Jake Verity to a reserve/futures contract.
|Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Re-signed LB Shayne Gauthier to a one-year contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Returned D Ty Smith to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL). Recalled G Dustin Tokarski from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned G Clay Stevenson from South Carolina (ECHL) to Hershey (AHL).
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled LW Phil Di Giuseppe from Abbotsford (AHL).
|American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended Syracuse D Sean Day one game as a consequence of his actions during a Jan. 21 game against Utica.
BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Assigned F Garrett VanWyhe and D Darien Kielb to Fort Wayne (ECHL). Recalled F Filip Engaras from Fort Wayne. Loaned LW Graham McPhee to Fort Wayne (AHL).
COLORADO EAGLES — Returned F Kevin O'Neil to South Carolina (ECHL).
IOWA WILD — Released RW Ty Ronning from a standard player contract (SPC).
LAVAL ROCKET — Recalled LW Riley McKay from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL). Returned G Cayden Primeau and G Philippe Desrosiers to Trois-Rivieres.
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled F Trey Bradley from Reading (ECHL).
SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Loaned LW Andrei Bakanov to Worcester (ECHL).
TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Loaned F Tyson Empey to Atlanta (ECHL).
|ECHL
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Suspended D Jake Ryczek and removed him from the roster.
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Placed F Carlos Fornaris on injured reserve.
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Activated D Dajon Mingo from injured reserve. Placed F cody Caron on reserve. Placed D Bray Crowder on injured reserve.
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated D Austin Crossley from reserve. Placed F Blake Winiecki on reserve.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released F Conner Jean.
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Activated F Zach Walker from reserve. Placed F William Knierim on reserve.
IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Claimed F Dylan Sadowy off waivers from Tulsa.
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Signed F Griff Jeszka.
NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Released F Brett Ouderkirk. Activated F Darren McCormick from reserve.
READING ROYALS — Activated G Kaden Fulcher and D Mike Chen from reserve. Placed G Josh Boyko on reserve.
SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES — Signed D Sacha Roy. Activated F Ian Mackey from reserve. Placed F Brent Pedersen on reserve.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated D Evan Wardley from injured reserve. Placed F Justin Florek on reserve. Placed F Andrew Cherniwchan on injured reserve.
TOLEDO WALLEYE — Traded D Tommy Parran to Iowa.
TROIS RIVIERES LIONS — Released G William Lavalliere. Signed Ds Dillon Hill and Brett Beauvais. Activated G Francis Marotte from bereavement/family leave. Activated F James Phelan from injured reserve. Placed D Loic Jarry on reserve.
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Acquired F Tag Bertuzzi from Norfolk.
WICHITA THUNDER — Activated D Zack Hoffman from reserve. Placed F Kelly Bent on reserve.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
LOS ANGELES FC — Named Enrique Duran head coach of MLS Next Pro club Los Angeles FC 2.
ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed D Rodrigo Schlegel to a two-year contract.
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Acquired D Damion Lowe from Inter Miami CF in exchange for $225,000 in 2023 general allocation money (GAM) and a 2024 natural first round draft pick.
|USL Championship
OAKLAND ROOTS SC — Named Mat Herold head of performance, Amy Yoerg assistant athletic trainer and Danny Ayllon second-assistant coach.
|National Women's Soccer League
CHICAGO RED STARS — Signed M Julia Bianchi to a two-year contract, pending receipt of her P-1 visa. Acquired M Cari Roccaro from Angel City in exchange for $65,000 in general allocation money (GAM).
NJ/NY GPOTHAM FC — Signed D Kelley O'Hara to a two-year contract.
