|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Chris Paddack on a three-year contract extension.
|National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Jeison Calvo, Anderson Cardenas, Maicol Carrasco, Yordin Chalas, Greudis De Los Santos, Jesus Escobar, Walvin Mena, Eleomar Reyes, SSs Eliesbert Alejos, Enyervert Perez, Jeremy Rodriguez, CFs Pedro Catuy, Miguel Perez, Cs Leo Gallardo, Luis Martinez and LHP Wilkin Paredes on minor league contracts.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed OL Kyle Hinton to a reserve/futures contract.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed RB Ben Mason to a reserve/futures contract.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DB Myles Dorn to a reserve/futures contract.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Jim Schwartz defensive coordinator.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed K Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Named Maggy Carlyle and Mace Aluia members of the executive team.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed OLB Curtis Weaver to a reserve/futures contract.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed LB Olakunle Fatukasi to a reserve/futures contract.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed DB Tristin McCollum to a reserve/futures contract.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed LB J.J. Russell and OT Michael Niese to reserve/futures contracts.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Named Ran Carthon general manager.
|Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed OL Tui Eli to a three-year contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Waived RW Vinnie Hinostroza.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Traded F Kyle Criscuolo to San Jose in exchange for F Jasper Weatherby and assigned him to Grand Rapids (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned D Roland McKeown to Milwaukee (AHL). Waived RW Michael McCarron.
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled D Dennis Cholowski and RW William Dufour from Bridgeport (AHL).
OTTAWA SENATORS — Returned LW Jake Lucchini to Belleville (AHL).
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Returned C Pontus Holmberg to Toronto (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled C Aliaksei Protas from Hershey (AHL).
|American Hockey League
BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Signed G Alex Horawski to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
CALGARY WRANGLERS — Assigned Fs Rory Kerins and Matt Marcinew to Rapid City (ECHL).
CHICAGO WOLVES — Returned F Logan Lambdin to Kalamazoo (ECHL).
HARTFORD WOLFPACK — Returned F Brandon Cutler to Utah (ECHL).
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Acquired F Patrick McGrath from San Jose in exchange for future considerations.
SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Assigned G Jack LaFontaine to Orlando (ECHL).
|ECHL
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Activated D Malcolm Hayes from reserve. Placed F Kaid Oliver on reserve.
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Traded F Chase Zieky to Wheeling.
IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Claimed F Joe Widmar off waivers from Florida. Placed F Cole Stallard on injured reserve.
KALAMAZOO WINGS — Placed F Raymond Brice on reserve.
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated D Pavel Vorobei from reserve. Placed D Clark Heibert on reserve.
READING ROYALS — Loaned F Max Newton to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Loaned F Kevin O'Neil to Colorado (AHL).
TOLEDO WALLEYE — Suspended D Cole Fraser and removed him from roster.
TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Released D Zackary Riel. Signed D Loic Jarry and placed him on reserve.
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated D Brycen Martin from injured reserve. Placed D Victor Bartley on reserve. Placed F Zachary Tsekos on injured reserve.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
FC DALLAS — Signed M Paxton Pomykal to a four-year contract.
INTER MIAMI CF — Signed F Josef Martinez.
LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Signed D Yanis Leerman.
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed M Latif Blessing and D Dave Romney to two-year contracts.
ORLANDO CITY FC — Transferred M Jake Mulraney to St. Patrick's Athletic FC (Irish Premier Division).
|USL Championship
OAKLAND ROOTS SC — Signed D Kevin Wright.
SAN DIEGO LOYAL SC — Signed M Joe Corona, pending league and federation approval.
|National Women's Soccer League
NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Waived F Cameron Tucker.
ORLANDO PRIDE — Announced the retirement of F Darian Jenkins.
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed M Jordan Baggett to a two-year contract.
