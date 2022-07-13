|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated C Kevin Plawecki from the COVID-19 list. Optioned C Connor Wong to Worcester (IL). Transferred RHP Matt Barnes from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Davis Martin to Charlotte (IL).
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Optioned LHP Konnor Pilkington to Columbus (IL).
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled OF Jo Adell from Salt Lake (PCL). Designated OF Monte Harrison for assignment.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated RHP Joe Smith from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Josh Winder to St. Paul (IL).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled LHP Danny Young from Tacoma (PCL). Reinstated OF Julio Rodriguez from the 10-day IL.
TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled RHPs A.J. Alexy and Josh Sborz from Round Rock (PCL). Placed RHP Joe Barlow on the 15-day IL. Optioned LHP Kolby Allard to Round Rock. Transferred RHP Jonathan Hernandez rehab assignment from Round Rock to Frisco (TL).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Announced manager Charlie Montoyo has been fired. Named John Schneider interim manager and Casey Candaele interim bench coach.
|National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed RHP Darren O'Day on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 12. Reinstated RHP Kenley Jansen from the 15-day IL.
CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated LHP Daniel Norris from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Matt Swarmer to Iowa (IL).
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Claimed RHP Jake Reed off waivers from New York Mets.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Selected the contract of RHP Connor Sadzeck frm Nashville (IL). Optioned INF Keston Hiura to Nashville.
NEW YORK METS — Claimed RHP Jake Reed off waivers from Los Angeles Dodgers.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHP Michael Kelly to Lehigh Valley (IL). Selected the contract of INF Will Toffwey and RHP Bubby Rossman from Lehigh Valley.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Reinstated RHP Drew VerHagen from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Matthew Liberatore to Memphis (IL).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Claimed RHP Angel Rondon off waivers from St. Louis.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of RHP Tyler Clippard from Rochester (IL). Placed RHP Tanner Rainey on the 60-day IL.
|Minor League Baseball
|Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Sold the contract of RHP Parker Brahms to Cincinnati (MLB).
TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed INF Tyler Clark-Chiaparelle and INF Michael Laprise.
|BASKETBALL
|Women's National Basketball Association
CONNECTICUT SUN — Signed G Jazmine Jones and F Joyner Holmes to their 3rd seven-day contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Acquired WR N'Keal Harry from New England in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round draft pick.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DE Arnold Ebiketie to a four-year contract.
|Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Placed WR Brendan O'Leary Orange on the six-game IL.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed C Frank Vatrano to a three-year contract.
ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed D Josh Brown to a two-year contract and Fs Nick Bjugstad and Laurent Dauphin and D Troy Stecher to one-year contracts and F Bokondji Imama to a one-year, two-way contract.
BUFFALO SABRES — Signed LW Victor Olofsson to a two-year contract extension and D Ilya Lyubushkin and G Eric Comrie to two-year contracts.
BOSTON BRUINS — Signed LW A.J. Greer to a two-year contract.
CALGARY FLAMES — Signed C Kevin Rooney to a two-year contract.
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Acquired D Brent Burns and C Lane Pederson from San Jose in exchange for C Steven Lorentz, G Eetu Makiniemi and a conditional 2023 draft pick.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Signed LW Andreas Athanasiou and C Max Domi to one-year contracts.
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Signed LW Darren Helm to a one-year contract extension and D Josh Manson to a four-year contract extension.
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed Ds David Jiricek and Denton Mateychuk to three-year, entry-level contracts.
DALLAS STARS — Signed F Mason Marchment to a four-year contract and D Colin Miller to a two-year contract.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed C Marco Kasper to a three-year, entry-level contract and C Andrew Copp to a five-year contract and D Olli Maatta and G Alex Lyon to one-year contracts.
EDMONTON OILERS — Signed LW Evander Kane to a four-year contract and G Jack Campbell to a five-year contract.
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Signed D Nathan Staios to a three-year, entry-level contract and D Anthony Bitetto and F Colin White to one-year, two-way contracts and F Nick Cousins to a two-year contract.
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed RW Alex Belzille, LW Joel Teasdale and C Nate Schnarr to one-year, two-way contracts.
MINNESOTA WILD — Signed F Brandon Baddock and D Andrej Sustr to one-year, two-way contracts and Fs Steven Fogarty and Nic Petan to two-year, two-way contracts.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Jimmy Huntington and G Devin Cooley to standard player contracts (SPC).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Acquired F Erik Haula from Boston in exchange for F Pavel Zacha. Signed D Brendan Smith to a two-year contract.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Acquired D Ty Emberson from Arizona in exchange for D Patrick Nemeth, a 2025 second-round draft pick and a conditional 2026 second-round draft pick. Signed C Vincent Trocheck to a seven-year contract. Signed G Jaroslav Halak to a one-year contract.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed RW Claude Giroux to a three-year contract.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Signed D Xavier Ouellet to a two-year, two-way contract.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed C Robert Thomas to an eight-year contract extension and D Nick Leddy to a four-year contract extension and G Thomas Greiss to a one-year contract.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed F Felix Robert to a two-year, entry-level contract and Ds Mikhail Sergachev and Erik Cernak and F Anthony Cirelli to eight-year contract extensions and D Ian Cole and F Vladislav Namestnikov to one-year contracts.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed G Dennis Hildeby to a three-year, entry-level contract and G Ilya Samsonov, RW Nicolas Aube-Kubei and C Adam Gaudette to one-year contracts.
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Signed C Curtis Lazar to a three-year contract and D Wyatt Kalynuk and G Collin Delia to one-year, two-way contracts.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed G Darcy Kuemper to a five-year contract.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
D.C. UNITED — Promoted D Sami Guerdiri to their active roster from Loudoun United FC (USL Championship).
INTER MIAMI CF — Acquired $500,000 in general allocation money (GAM) from Philadelphia Union in exchange for the permanent transfer of F Julián Carranza.
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Loaned F Edward Kizza to Pittsburgh Rioverhounds SC (USL Championship) for the rest of the season.
ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed G Javier Otero to a short-term contract.
|COLLEGE
DAKOTA STATE — Named Sam Nicholson men's basketball assistant coach.
INDIANA — Named Nick Fortini associate athletic director/sports information director.
NEW MEXICO — Named Jalen Harvey football director of player development.
ROWAN — Named Kurt Kingett football special teams coordinator/defensive backs coach.
