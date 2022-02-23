|BASEBALL
|Minor League
|Frontier League
FLORENCE Y'ALLS — Released RHP Pablo Arevalo.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed INF Osvaldo Abreau and RHP Leonel Aponte.
OTTAWA TITANS — Signed RHP Kevin Escoria.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Sold the contract of RHP Isaiah Rivera to Minnesota (MLB).
TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed RHP Aneudy Acosta.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Shane Kelso.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed INF Brynn Martinez to a contract extension. Signed INF Daryl Myers.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
BOSTON CELTICS — Signed Fs Kelvin Martin and Malik Fitts to 10-day contracts.
|Women's National Basketball Association
ATLANTA DREAM — Signed G/F Maya Caldwell to a training camp contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Named Mike Devlin assistant offensive line coach, George Godsey tight end coach, Rob Leonard outside linebackers coach, Zach Orr inside linebackers coach and Ryan Osborn defensive quality control.
BUFFALO BILLS — Re-signed CB Siran Neal to a three-year contract.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Named Kris Richard and Ryan Nielsen co-defensive coordinators, Darren Rizzi assistant head coach, Ronald Curry passing game coordinator, Doug Marrone offensive line coach and Kodi Burns wide receiver coach.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with LB Justin Lawler on a contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Reassigned G Arvid Soderblom to Rockford (AHL) on loan.
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Reassigned F Emil Bemstrom to Cleveland (AHL) on loan.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Joe Velano and LW Taro Hirose from Grand Rapids (AHL).
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Reassigned F Owen Tippett to Charlotte (AHL)on loan.
MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled F Mason Shaw from Iowa (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Waived C Marian Studenic.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned G Filip Gustavsson and C Mark Kastelic to Belleville (AHL) on loan.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned C Connor Bunnaman and G Kirill Ustimenko to Lehigh Valley (AHL).
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled RW Kasper Bjorkqvist from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).
SEATTLE KRAKEN — Reassigned G Antoine Bibeau from Charlotte (AHL) to Allen (ECHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Andrej Sustr from Syracuse (AHL).
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled Ds Brennan Menell and Kristians Rubins from Toronto (AHL). Reassigned D Rasmus Sandin to Tornoto (AHL) on loan.
|American Hockey League
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Reassigned D Nolan Kneen to Allen (ECHL) on loan. Reassigned D Brandon Fortunato to Jacksonville (ECHL) on loan.
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Released RW Alexis D'Aoust and G Alex Sakellaropoulos from professional try out contracts (PTO).
TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Signed D Andrew Nielsen to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
UTICA COMETS — Reassigned G Mareks Mitens to Adirondack (ECHL) on loan.
|East Coast Hockey League
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Released G Dyaln Pasco as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG).
ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated D Ben Carroll. Placed F Chad Costello on reserve.
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated D Ben Masella and F Kelly McDonald from injured reserve. Placed F Levko Koper and D Chris McKay on reserve. Placed F Alex Aleardi and D Stephen Desrocher on injured reserve.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released D Sacha Roy. Signed D Kylor Wall.
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated F Brett Kemp from reserve. Placed D Bobby Russell on reserve.
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Activated D Evan Wardley from reserve.
INDY FUEL — Activated F Ryan Valentini from reserve. Placed F Karl El-Mir on reserve.
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Claimed D Roshen Jaswal off waivers from Maine.
MAINE MARINERS — Activated G Zachary Bouthillier from reserve. Placed G Callum Booth on reserve.
NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Released F Nick Pastorious. Activated F Nathan Noel from injured reserve.
NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Traded G Michael Bullion to Atlanta.
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Signed F Sean Avery and placed him on reserve.
RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated F Zach Court from reserve. Traded D Christian Evers to Indy.
READING ROYALS — Acquired G Logan Flodell from South Carolina.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed G Kristian Stead. Activated F Barrett Kirwin from reserve. Placed D Karl Boudrias on reserve.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Activated F Ethan Price from reserve. Placed F Chris Ordoobadi on reserve.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
AUSTIN FC — Signed D Charlie Asensio to a one-year contract.
FC CINCINNATI — Signed D Ian Murphy and F Nick Markanich to contracts.
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Named Shannon Murray head coach of Portland Timbers 2 of the NEXT Pro league.