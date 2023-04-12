BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Signed RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon to a minor league contract.

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed RHP Matt Manning on the 15-day IL. Recalled 3B Tyler Nevin from Toledo (IL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated RHP Griffin Canning from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Andrew Wantz to Salt Lake (PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled INF Edouard Julien from St. Paul (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed RHP Domingo Acevedo on the 15-day IL, retroactive to April 11. Recalled RHP Chad Smith from Las Vegas (PCL). Sent RHP Drew Rucinski to Las Vegas (PCL) on a rehab assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contract of RHP Darren McCaughan from Tacoma (PCL). Optioned RHP Jose Rodriguez to Tacoma. Designated LHP Brennan Bernardino for assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed SS Corey Seager on the 10-day IL. Reinstated OF Leody Taveras from the 10-day IL.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated RHP Scott McGough from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Carlos Vargas to Reno (PCL). Sent LHP Joe Mantiply to Amarillo (TL) on a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with OF Ian Happ on a three-year contract extension.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed RHP German Marquez on the 15-day IL, retroactive to April 11. Recalled INF/OF Nolan Jones from Albuquerque (PCL).

NEW YORK METS — Named Katie Haas executive vice president, ballpark operations and experience.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Selected the contract of INF/OF Darin Ruf from Sacramento (PCL). Optioned RHP Sean Hjelle to Sacramento.

Minor League Baseball

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed C/INF Joe DeCarlo.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed C Justin Felix to a contract extension.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed 1B Brendon Dadson.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHP Nick Belzer and INF James Nelson.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed CB Eric Rowe.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released WR Willie Johnson.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released P Julian Diaz and WR Isaiah Zuber.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released LB Jamir Jones. Signed DT Armon Watts.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled F Jan Jenik from Tucson (AHL).

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled G Brandon Bussi from Providence (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled G Dustin Wolf from Calgary (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Signed C Callahan Burke to a contract extension.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Assigned Fs Josh Dunne, Trey Fix-Wolansky, Carson Meyer and Ds Jake Christiansen and David Jiricek to Cleveland (AHL). Assigned D Olivier LeBlanc to Florida (ECHL). Recalled Fs Tyler Angle, Joona Luoto, Mikael Pyyhtia and Ds Samuel Knazko, Billy Sweezey from Cleveland. Recalled D Stanislav Svozil from Regina (WHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned C Amadeus Lombardi from Flint (OHL) to Grand Rapids (AHL). Reassigned Fs Taro Hirose and Danny O'Regan to Grand Rapids.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Signed D Mike Benning to a three-year, entry-level contract.

MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled RW Nick Swaney and F Sammy Walker from Iowa (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned F Egor Afanasyev and D Kevin Gravel to Milwaukee (AHL) from loan.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned D Jorian Donovan from Hamilton (OHL) to Belleville (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned D Adam Ginning to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned LW Jaydon Dureau from Orlando (ECHL) to Syracuse (AHL).

American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Assigned D Zachary Massicotte to Allen (ECHL).

COACHELLA VALLEY FIREBIRDS — Returned C Nick Pastujov to Kansas City (ECHL).

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Recalled F Xavier Cormier from Florida (ECHL).

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Assigned D Olivier LeBlanc to Florida (ECHL).

HARTORD WOLFPACK — Recalled C Ryan Lohin from Jacksonville (ECHL). Signed D Louie Roehl to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

LAVAL ROCKET — Recalled D Santino Centorame from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).

MANITOBA MOOSE — Recalled D Chris Martenet from Newfoundland (ECHL).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Signed G Drew Commesso to a professional tryout contract (PTO). Acquired F Gavin Hayes.

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Recalled G Jack LaFontaine from Orlando (ECHL).

ECHL

ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated F Spence Asuchak from reserve. Placed D Dalton Skelly on reserve.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Activated F Eric Neiley from injured reserve. Placed F Mitch Walinski on injured reserve.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated F Blake Winiecki from reserve. Placed Ds Nolan Kneen and Nathan Staios on reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated D Daniel Maggio from reserve. Placed F Andy Willis on reserve.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Signed D Dylan Robinson and F Nick Nardella.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated F Craig Martin from injured reserve.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Activated F James McEwan from injured reserve. Placed F Aidan Spellacy on reserve. Placed F Brandon Saigeon on injured reserve.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Placed D Josh Elmes on reserve.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS Signed G Jimmy Poreda.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated D Jason Horvath.

READING ROYALS — Activated Ds T.J. Fergus and Mason Millman from reserve. Placed F Tyler Kobryn and D Mike Chen on reserve.

SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES — Activated F Tristan Ashbrook from reserve. Placed F Colin Doyle on reserve.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed F Ty Thorpe. Activated F Andrew Cherniwchan from injured reserve. Placed Fs Justin Florek and Josh Wilkins on reserve.

TUSA OILERS — Activated F Ethan Stewart from reserve. Placed F Dante Zapata on reserve

WHEELING NAILERS — Activated D Jordan Wishman and F Ross Krieger from reserve. Placed D Sebastien Dirven and F Bobby Hampton on reserve.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Signed M Aidan Morris to a four-year contract extension.

INTER MIAMI CF —Acquired D Kamal Miller and $1,300,000 in general allocation money (GAM) from CF Montreal in exchange for M Bryce Duke and F Ariel Lassiter.

National Women's Soccer League

HOUSTON DASH — Named Ricky Clarke assistant coach and Michael Poma head performance analyst.

