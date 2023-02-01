|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHP Ty Buttrey on a minor league contract.
|National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Named Danny Lehmann bench coach, Aaron Bates hitting coach and Bob Green field coordinator.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Named Delino DeShields manager for Harrisburg (EL). Named Rafael Ozuna manager/infield and Cody Ransom infield coordinator for the Dominican Summer League.
|Minor League Baseball
|Frontier League
EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Signed 3B Josue Herrera.
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Released C Jeffry Parra.
|BASKETBALL
|Women's National Basketball Association
ATLANTA DREAM — Re-signed F Nia Coffey and G A.D. Durr.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
NFL — Placed Philadelphia Eagle G Josh Sills on the Commissioner Exempt List.
|Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DBs Deuce Wallace and Jacob Janke.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Assigned Ds Tim Berni and Marcus Bjork to Cleveland (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Terminated the contract of G Jussi Olkinuora.
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Reassigned RW Serron Noel from Charlotte (AHL) to Florida (ECHL).
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Returned C Alex Belzile and RW Jesse Ylonen to Laval (AHL).
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Reassigned D Peter DeLiberatore and C Mason Primeau from Henderson (AHL) to Savannah (ECHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned C Alexei Protas to Hershey (AHL).
|American Hockey League
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Released RW Cam Hausinger from a professional tryout contract (PTO).
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Returned D Cliff Watson to Indy (ECHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
LOS ANGELES FC — Announced F Cristian Arango transferred to Pachuca (Mexico Liga MX).
|National Women's Soccer League
HOUSTON DASH — Acquired D Courtney Petersen and a natural third round 2024 draft pick from Orlando in exchange for $65,000 in general allocation money (GAM).
|COLLEGE
RUTGERS — Named Pat Flaherty football offensive line coach.
