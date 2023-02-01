BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHP Ty Buttrey on a minor league contract.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Named Danny Lehmann bench coach, Aaron Bates hitting coach and Bob Green field coordinator.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Named Delino DeShields manager for Harrisburg (EL). Named Rafael Ozuna manager/infield and Cody Ransom infield coordinator for the Dominican Summer League.

Minor League Baseball
Frontier League

EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Signed 3B Josue Herrera.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Released C Jeffry Parra.

BASKETBALL
Women's National Basketball Association

ATLANTA DREAM — Re-signed F Nia Coffey and G A.D. Durr.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

NFL — Placed Philadelphia Eagle G Josh Sills on the Commissioner Exempt List.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DBs Deuce Wallace and Jacob Janke.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Assigned Ds Tim Berni and Marcus Bjork to Cleveland (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Terminated the contract of G Jussi Olkinuora.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Reassigned RW Serron Noel from Charlotte (AHL) to Florida (ECHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Returned C Alex Belzile and RW Jesse Ylonen to Laval (AHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Reassigned D Peter DeLiberatore and C Mason Primeau from Henderson (AHL) to Savannah (ECHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned C Alexei Protas to Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Released RW Cam Hausinger from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Returned D Cliff Watson to Indy (ECHL).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES FC — Announced F Cristian Arango transferred to Pachuca (Mexico Liga MX).

National Women's Soccer League

HOUSTON DASH — Acquired D Courtney Petersen and a natural third round 2024 draft pick from Orlando in exchange for $65,000 in general allocation money (GAM).

COLLEGE

RUTGERS — Named Pat Flaherty football offensive line coach.

