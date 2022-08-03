BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated OF Brett Phillips from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Yusniel Diaz to Norfolk (IL).

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Recalled SS Tyler Freeman from Columbus (IL). Optioned 2B Ernie Clement to Columbus.

DETROIT TIGERS — Reinstated RHP Willy Peralta from the 15-day IL. Placed LHP Tarik Skubal on the 15-day IL, retroactive to August 2. Optioned INF Zack Short to Toledo (IL). Recalled OF Daz Cameron from Toledo.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Transferred LHP Angel Zerpa from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Recalled C Sebastien Rivero from NW Arkansas (TL). Selected the contract of Michael Massey from Omaha (IL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contract of C Sandy Leon from St. Paul (IL). Reinstated LHP Caleb Thielbar from rehab assignment and the 15-day IL and optioned him to St. Paul. Designated RHP Joe Smith for release or assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed RHP Frankie Montas on the bereavement list.

TEXAS RANGERS — Sent RHP Joe Barlow to Frisco (TL) on a rehab assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled RHP Matt Peacock from Buffalo (IL). Placed RHP Ross Stripling on the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Mitch White to Buffalo.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Selected the contract of LHP Tommy Henry from Reno (PCL). Transferred LHP Tyler Gilbert from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Taylor Widener to Reno.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated RHP Jake Odorizzi from the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Jay Jackson from Gwinnett (IL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled RHP Kervin Castro from Iowa (IL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled SS Jose Barrero from Louisville (IL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Chad Smith from Albuquerque (PCL). Optioned LHP Ty Blach to Albuquerque.

MIAMI MARLINS — Reinstated INF Garrett Cooper from rehab assignment and the 10-day IL. Placed OF Avisail Garcia on the 10-day IL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated RHP Freddy Peralta from the 60-day IL. Activated RHP Matt Bush. Recalled INF Keston Hiura from Nashville (IL). Designated RHP Dinelson Lamet and C Pedro Severino for assignment. Optioned RHP Peter Strzelecki to Nashville.

NEW YORK METS — Reinstated RHP Trevor May from rehab assignment and 60-day IL. Activated INF/OF Darin Ruf and RHP Mychal Givens. Designated INF Kramer Robertson for assignment. Optioned RHPs Stephen Nogosek and Yoan Lopez to Syracuse (IL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated RHP David Robertson from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Francisco Morales to Lehigh Valley (IL). Recalled OF Simon Muzziotti from Reading (EL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled INF Tucupita Marcano and RHP Yohan Rodriguez from Indianapolis (IL). Placed RHP David Bednar on the 15-day IL. Designated INF Yoshi Tsutsugo for assignment.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Reinstated RHP Nick Martinez from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Michel Baez to El Paso (PCL). Reassigned C Luis Campusano to the minor leagues.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Activated INF/OF J.D. Davis. Selected the contract of OF Bryce Johnson from Sacramento (PCL). Optioned LHP Sam Long and INF Jason Vosler to Sacramento.

Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Released INF Nick Bottari. Signed and activated RHP Matt Chamberlain.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

PHOENIX SUNS — Signed G Duane Washington Jr.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed DE David Ojabo. Waived WR Trevon Clark.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Cleared WR Andrew Parchment off waivers and placed him on injured reserve.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WR Daylen Baldwin. Waived S Nate Meadors.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived LB Aaron Hansford. Signed LB Anthony Barr.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed WR Tim Patrick and RB Damarea Crockett on injured reserve. Signed RB Max Borghi.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived RB Greg Bell. Signed WR Maurice Alexander.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived WR Davion Davis. Signed LS Harrison Elliott and WR Chester Rogers. Activated DB Tristin McCollum from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR D.J. Montgomery.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed OL Beau Benzschawel. Waived OL Jared Hocker with an injury designation.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated DB Elijah Campbell from the non-football injury (NFI) list.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed LB Nate Wieland.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed OT Matt Gono on the exempt/left squad list.

NEW YORK JETS — Activated RB Tevin Coleman and TE Jeremy Ruckert from injured reserve.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Waived TE Brandon Dillon. Signed TE Chris Herndon.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated TE Richard Rodgers from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed RB Jeremy McNichols on injured reserve. Signed RB Master Teague.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DB Terrell Bonds and OL Willie Wright. Waived DB Chris Williamson with an injury designation. Placed C Daniel Munyer on injured reserve.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed CB De'Vante Bausby. Waived LB Drew White with an injury designation.

Canadian Football League

CFL — Fined Edmonton DB Treston Decoud an undisclosed amount for violating social media policy.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Signed LW Anton Blidh to a one-year contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed F Jesper Bratt to a one-year contract.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Named Pete Shuttleworth assistant coach pending the receipt of his P-1 visa.

COLORADO RAPIDS — Acquired M Felipe Gutierrez from Universidad Catolica (Chilean Side C.D.) on loan for the remainder of the season and Sporting Kansas City will receive $50,000 in general allocation money (GAM)in exchange for his MLS priority.

FC DALLAS — Acquired M Sebastian Lletget from New England in exchange for $300,000 in general allocation money (GAM) in 2022 and $300,000 in GAM in 2023.

REAL SALT LAKE — Acquired F Danny Musovski from Los Angeles FC in exchange for $250,000 in general allocation Money (GAM).

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Signed M Alessandro Schopf to a contract through 2024 using targeted allocation money (TAM) pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

COLLEGE

COLGATE — Named Chris Azzano assistant men's hockey coach.

NAVY — Named Tim Reilly baseball pitching coach.

NEW MEXICO — Named Michael Licon assistant swimming coach.

STOCKTON — Named Chris O'Brien interim head rowing coach/associate director of athletics for athletic development.

XAVIER — Named Loretta Martin assistant athletics director of gameday operations and community engagement.

