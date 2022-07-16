|All Times EDT
|Saturday, July 16
|MLB
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Kansas City at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
|MLS
Toronto FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Charlotte FC at Miami, 8 p.m.
D.C. United at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Austin FC at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.
|NWSL
Chicago at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Gotham FC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
|NBA Summer League
Atlanta at Cleveland, noon
Orlando at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Charlotte at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Memphis at San Antonio, 3 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Brooklyn at Boston, 5 p.m.
Houston at Sacramento, 6 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Clippers, 8 p.m.
|WNBA
Chicago at Dallas, 8 p.m.
|Other Events
|GOLF
DP World Tour - The 150th Open
PGA - Barracuda Championship
The 150th British Open
Korn Ferry - Memorial Health Championship
LPGA - Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational
|TENNIS
ATP - Infosys Hall of Fame Open, Newport, R.I.
ATP - Nordea Open, Bastad Sweden
WTA - Ladies Open Lausanne, Lausanne, Switzerland
|AUTO RACING
NASCAR Xfinity Series - Lake Region 200, New Hampshire Motor Speedway
NHRA - Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals, Bandimere Speedway
|Sunday, July 17
|MLB
Atlanta at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
|MLS
Orlando City at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
New York City FC at New York, 5 p.m.
Cincinnati at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Houston at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
|NWSL
Orlando at Washington, 5 p.m.
OL Reign at Kansas City, 7 p.m.
|WNBA
Las Vegas at Connecticut, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Washington, 3 p.m.
Atlanta at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Seattle, 6 p.m.
|Other Events
|GOLF
DP World Tour - The 150th Open
PGA - Barracuda Championship
The 150th British Open
Korn Ferry - Memorial Health Championship
|TENNIS
ATP - Infosys Hall of Fame Open, Newport, R.I.
ATP - Nordea Open, Bastad Sweden
WTA - Ladies Open Lausanne, Lausanne, Switzerland
|AUTO RACING
NASCAR Cup Series - Ambetter 301, New Hampshire Motor Speedway
NHRA - Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals, Bandimere Speedway
IndyCar - Grand Prix of Toronto, Streets of Toronto
