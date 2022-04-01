|All Times EDT
|Saturday, April 2
|NCAA Tournament
Villanova vs. Kansas, 6:09 p.m.
North Carolina vs. Duke, 8:49 p.m.
|WNIT
Seton Hall vs. S. Dakoata St., 3 p.m.
|NBA
Charlotte at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.
Cleveland at New York, 1 p.m.
Brooklyn at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Utah at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
|NHL
Florida at New Jersey, 12:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3 p.m.
Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|MLS
Dallas at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.
Montreal at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.
New York at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Nashville at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Red Bulls at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Austin at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Inter Miami, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Kansas City at Vancouver, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m.
|Other Events
|GOLF
PGA - Valero Texas Open
PGA Champions - Rapiscan Systems Classic
LPGA - Chevron Championship
LPGA EPSON (Road to the LPGA) - Casino Del Sol Classic
Korn Ferry Tour - Club Car Championship
|TENNIS
ATP Tour — Miami Open, Miami
WTA Tour — AnyTech365 Andalucia Open, Marbella, Spain.
|MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Xfinity Series, ToyotaCare 250 Richmond, Va.
|Sunday, April 3
|NCAA Tournament
|Women
South Carolina vs. UConn, 8 p.m.
|NBA
Washington at Boston, 1 p.m.
Dallas at Milwaukee, 1 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m.
Detroit at Indiana, 5 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
New York at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Miami at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Portland at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at LA Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
|NHL
Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Ottawa, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 4:00 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 9 p.m.
|MLS
LA Galaxy at Portland, 4:30 p.m.
|Other Events
|GOLF
PGA - Valero Texas Open
PGA Champions - Rapiscan Systems Classic
LPGA - Chevron Championship
LPGA EPSON (Road to the LPGA) - Casino Del Sol Classic
Korn Ferry Tour - Club Car Championship
|TENNIS
ATP Tour — Miami Open, Miami
WTA Tour — AnyTech365 Andalucia Open, Marbella, Spain.
|MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Cup Series, Toyota Owners 400, Richmond, Va.
NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Las Vegas.
