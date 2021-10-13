Minneapolis (AP) — The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of October 13, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:

Class 6A
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Lakeville South (5)(6-0)501
2. Eden Prairie(5-1)453
3. Maple Grove(5-1)346
(tie) Stillwater(6-0)344
5. Centennial(4-2)317
6. Shakopee(5-1)232
7. Minnetonka(5-1)228
8. Woodbury(5-1)159
9. Wayzata(4-2)115
10. St. Michael-Albertville(4-2)8T10

Others receiving votes: Anoka 1, Osseo 1.

Class 5A
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Mankato West (5)(6-0)501
2. St. Thomas Academy(6-0)423
(tie) Andover(6-0)422
4. Chaska(6-0)355
5. Sauk Rapids-Rice(6-0)296
6. Rochester Mayo(5-1)268
7. Rogers(5-1)209
8. Moorhead(4-1)104
9. Robbinsdale Armstrong(5-1)8NR
10. Elk River(4-2)5NR
(tie) Spring Lake Park(4-2)57

Others receiving votes: Mankato East 2, Mahtomedi 1.

Class 4A
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Becker (6)(6-0)601
2. Hutchinson(5-1)513
(tie) Mound-Westonka(6-0)512
4. Stewartville(6-0)424
5. Holy Angels(5-1)356
6. North Branch(6-0)297
7. Willmar(5-1)219
8. Kasson-Mantorville(4-2)185
9. Fridley(4-2)1210
10. SMB-Wolfpack(4-2)5NR

Others receiving votes: Zimmerman 3, Rocori 3.

Class 3A
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Lake City (4)(6-0)491
2. Fairmont (1)(6-0)462
3. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton(6-0)384
4. Dassel-Cokato(6-0)365
5. Providence Academy(6-0)248
6. Cannon Falls(5-1)21T6
(tie) Pierz(5-1)21T6
8. Rockford(5-1)1310
(tie) Plainview Elgin-Millville(5-1)139
10. Litchfield(5-1)43
(tie) Waseca(5-1)4NR
(tie) Esko(6-0)4NR

Others receiving votes: Watertown-Mayer 2.

Class 2A
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Blooming Prairie (4)(6-0)401un
2. Pipestone(6-0)363
3. Minneapolis North(5-1)304
4. Moose Lake-Willow River(5-0)24T5
5. West Central Ashby(6-0)22T5
(tie) Kimball(6-0)227
7. Chatfield(5-1)168
8. Blue Earth Area(5-1)92
9. Barnesville(4-2)5NR
(tie) Maple River(5-1)5NR
(tie) Rush City(6-0)5NR

Others receiving votes: St. Agnes 2, Triton 2, Royalton 1, Osakis 1.

Class A
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Murray County Central (4)(6-0)401
2. Minneota(6-0)362
3. BOLD(6-0)323
4. Rushford-Peterson(6-0)276
5. Mahnomen-Waubun(5-1)237
6. Ottertail Central(6-0)159
7. Ada-Borup(5-1)114
8. Polk County West(5-1)1010
9. Martin County West(5-1)58
(tie) Pine River-Backus(5-1)5NR
(tie)Deer River(6-0)5NR

Others receiving votes: Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 4, Fillmore Central 3, Dawson-Boyd 2, New York Mills 2.

Class 9-MAN
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Verndale (5)(6-0)501
2. Lanesboro(6-0)442
3. Hancock(6-0)393
4. Sleepy Eye St. Mary's(6-0)334
5. Fertile-Beltrami(6-0)325
6. Mountain Iron-Buhl(5-1)226
7. Mountain Lake Area(5-1)157
8. Grand Meadow(5-1)13NR
9. Cherry(5-1)88
10. Nevis(4-1)5NR

Others receiving votes: NCE-UH 4, Kittson County Central 4, Hills-Beaver Creek 2, Wheaton Herman Norcross 2, LeRoy-Ostrander 1, Hill City-Northland 1.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you