Minneapolis (AP) — The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of October 19, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:

Class 6A
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Lakeville South (5)(7-0)501
2. Eden Prairie(6-1)452
3. Maple Grove(6-1)38T3
4. Stillwater(7-0)33T3
5. Minnetonka(6-1)297
6. Shakopee(5-2)246
7. Woodbury(6-1)208
8. Wayzata(5-2)149
9. White Bear Lake(5-2)10NR
10. Centennial(4-3)85

Others receiving votes: Prior Lake 3, St. Michael-Albertville 1.

Class 5A
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Mankato West (5)(7-0)501
2. St. Thomas Academy(7-0)44T2
3. Andover(7-0)40T2
4. Chaska(7-0)364
5. Moorhead(5-1)248
(tie) Rochester Mayo(6-1)246
7. Rogers(6-1)237
8. Elk River(5-2)16T10
9. Spring Lake Park(5-2)8T10
10. Sauk Rapids-Rice(6-1)75

Others receiving votes: Mankato East 1, Robbinsdale Armstrong 1, Chanhassen 1.

Class 4A
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Becker (6)(7-0)601
2. Hutchinson(6-1)54T2
3. Mound-Westonka(7-0)47T2
4. Stewartville(7-0)434
5. North Branch(7-0)366
6. Willmar(6-1)307
7. Kasson-Mantorville(5-2)218
8. SMB-Wolfpack(5-2)1410
9. Fridley(5-2)139
10. Holy Angels(5-2)125

Others receiving votes: None.

Class 3A
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Lake City (4)(7-0)491
2. Fairmont (1)(7-0)462
3. Dassel-Cokato(7-0)374
(tie) Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton(7-0)373
5. Providence Academy(7-0)305
6. Cannon Falls(6-1)24T6
7. Waseca(6-1)21T10
8. Esko(7-0)16T10
9. Pierz(7-0)47
(tie) Plainview-Elgin-Millville(5-2)48

Others receiving votes: Annandale 3, Litchfield 2, Watertown-Mayer 2.

Class 2A
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Blooming Prairie (4)(7-0)401
2. Pipestone(7-0)362
3. Minneapolis North(6-1)293
4. Kimball(7-0)22T5
5. Moose Lake-Willow River(5-0)194
6. Blue Earth Area(6-1)178
7. Barnesville(5-2)13T9
8. Osakis(6-1)12NR
9. Chatfield(6-1)11NR
10. Rush City(7-0)10T9

Others receiving votes: Maple River 6, West Central-Ashby 4, Royalton 1.

Class A
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Murray County Central (5)(7-0)501
2. Minneota(7-0)452
3. Rushford-Peterson(7-0)394
4. Mahnomen-Waubun(6-1)295
5. Ottertail Central(7-0)286
6. BOLD(6-1)223
7. Ada-Borup(6-1)187
8. Polk County West(5-1)118
9. Deer River(7-0)9T9
10. New York Mills(6-0)7NR

Others receiving votes: Lakeview 5, Pine River-Backus 4, Fillmore Central 4, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 3, Springfield 1.

Class 9-MAN
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Verndale (5)(7-0)501
2. Lanesboro(7-0)442
3. Sleepy Eye St. Mary's(7-0)334
4. Fertile-Beltrami(7-0)325
5. Hancock(7-0)313
6. Mountain Iron-Buhl(6-1)246
7. Grand Meadow(6-1)178
8. Mountain Lake Area(6-1)137
9. Nevis(6-1)910
10. Herman Norcross(5-2)8NR
(tie) Cherry(5-0)88

Others receiving votes: NCE-UH 4, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 2.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you