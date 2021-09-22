Minneapolis (AP) — The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of September 22, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:

Class 6A
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Lakeville South (5)(3-0)501
2. Rosemount(3-0)434
3. Wayzata(3-0)405
4. Shakopee(3-0)336
5. Maple Grove(3-0)307
6. Eden Prairie(2-1)242
7. St. Michael-Albertville(2-1)183
8. Stillwater(3-0)14T9
(tie) Woodbury(3-0)14T9
10. Prior Lake(2-1)5NR

Others receiving votes: Minnetonka 3, Lakeville North 1.

Class 5A
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Mankato West (6)(3-0)601
2. Andover(3-0)493
3. Moorhead(2-0)452
4. St. Thomas Academy(3-0)425
5. Mahtomedi(3-0)356
6. Rochester Mayo(3-0)25T9
7. Chaska(3-0)238
8. Elk River(2-1)17T9
9. Sauk Rapids-Rice(3-0)14NR
10. Spring Lake Park(2-1)94

Others receiving votes: Chanhassen 5, Rogers 4, Robbinsdale Cooper 2.

Class 4A
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Hutchinson (6)(3-0)601
2. Becker(3-0)542
3. Rocori(3-1)424
4. Mound-Westonka(3-0)415
5. Fridley(2-1)276
(tie) Stewartville(3-0)279
7. SMB-Wolfpack(3-0)258
8. Kasson-Mantorville(2-1)193
9. Winona(2-1)147
10. Holy Angels(2-1)8NR

Others receiving votes: North Branch 6, Faribault 4, Willmar 3.

Class 3A
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Pierz (5)(3-0)591
2. Cannon Falls(3-0)513
3. Lake City(3-0)444
4. Litchfield (1)(3-0)425
5. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton(3-0)316
6. Fairmont(3-0)287
7. Dassel-Cokato(3-0)21NR
(tie) Plainview-Elgin-Millville(3-0)2110
9. Waseca(3-0)129
10. Annandale(2-1)92

Others receiving votes: Watertown-Mayer 5, Breck 3, Fergus Falls 2, Aitkin 1, Albany 1.

Class 2A
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Blooming Prairie (5)(3-0)501
2. Blue Earth Area(3-0)452
3. Pipestone(3-0)403
4. Redwood Valley(3-0)324
5. Kimball(3-0)305
6. Minneapolis North(2-1)256
7. West Central-Ashby(3-0)168
8. Moose Lake-Willow River(3-0)7NR
(tie) Chatfield(2-1)7NR
(tie) Eden Valley-Watkins(3-0)7NR

Others receiving votes: Barnesville 4, Triton 4, Lewiston-Altura 2, Maple River 2, Osakis 1, Paynesville 1, Goodhue 1, Rush City 1.

Class A
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Mahnomen-Waubun (5)(3-0)501
2. Murray County Central(3-0)452
3. Minneota(3-0)403
4. BOLD(3-0)335
5. Dawson-Boyd(3-0)306
6. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop(3-0)237
7. Polk County West(3-0)13T8
8. Browerville-Eagle Valley(2-1)114
(tie) Pine River-Backus(3-0)1110
10. Rushford-Peterson(3-0)5NR

Others receiving votes: Bethlehem Academy 4, Ada-Borup 3, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 3, Mayer Lutheran 3, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 1.

Class 9-MAN
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Mountain Lake Area (4)(3-0)471
2. Mountain Iron-Buhl(3-0)432
3. Verndale (1)(3-0)403
4. Lanesboro(3-0)315
5. Spring Grove(2-0)304
6. Hills-Beaver Creek(3-0)296
7. Hancock(3-0)188
8. Sleepy Eye St. Mary's(3-0)10NR
9. Wheaton Herman Norcross(3-0)8NR
10. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo(3-0)6NR

Others receiving votes: Fertile-Beltrami 4, Win-E-Mac 3, Edgerton 2, Nevis 2, Red Rock Central 1, LeRoy-Ostrander 1.

