Minnesota High School Football State Rankings

For Week of Sept. 28, 2022

Rankings based on the votes of media member across the state of Minnesota.

Includes first-place votes in parentheses, records, and total voting points.

CLASS 6A

1. Maple Grove (8) 5-0 89

2. Rosemount (1) 5-0 82

3. Eden Prairie 4-1 68

4. Stillwater 5-0 65

5. Prior Lake 4-1 49

6. Shakopee 4-1 39

7. Lakeville South 3-2 38

8. Forest Lake 5-0 34

9. Centennial 4-1 9

(tie) East Ridge 3-2 9

Others receiving votes: Woodbury 7, Minnetonka 5, Blaine 1.

CLASS 5A

1. Mankato West (8) 5-0 96

2. St. Thomas Academy (2) 5-0 89

3. Elk River 5-0 79

4. Mahtomedi 5-0 75

5. Robbinsdale Armstrong 5-0 59

6. Sauk Rapids-Ricer 5-0 36

7. Chanhassen 4-1 34

(tie) St. Francis 5-0 34

9. Rochester Mayo 4-1 33

10. Waconia 4-1 9

Others receiving votes: Spring Lake Park 5, Bloomington Kennedy 1.

CLASS 4A

1. Stewartville (6) 5-0 89

2. Hutchinson (2) 4-1 85

3. Simley (1) 5-0 83

4. Mound Westonka 5-0 67

5. Becker (1) 4-1 52

6. Rocori 5-1 50

7. Marshall 5-0 45

8. Grand Rapids 5-0 40

9. North Branch 4-1 13

10. Kasson-Mantorville 4-1 10

Others receiving votes: Holy Angels 6, Winona 4, Richfield 3, Detroit Lakes 1, Princeton 1, Pequot Lakes 1.

CLASS 3A

1. Esko (7) 5-0 92

2. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (2) 5-0 83

3. Milaca (1) 5-0 80

4. Dassel-Cokato 4-1 56

5. Rochester Lourdes 4-1 48

6. Rochester Lourdes 4-1 48

7. Plainview-Elgin-Millville 4-1 38

(tie) Waseca 4-1 38

9. Watertown-Mayer 4-1 22

10. Minneapolis Henry 5-0 19

Others receiving votes: Pierz 14, New London-Spicer 6, Aitkin 5, Zimmerman 4, Pequot Lakes 1.

CLASS 2A

1. Chatfield (8) 5-0 97

2. Minneapolis North 5-0 84

3. Caledonia (2) 5-0 81

4. Barnesville 5-0 73

5. Jackson County Central 5-0 59

6. Pipestone Area 5-0 47

7. Eden Valley-Watkins 5-0 39

8. Kimball Area 5-0 22

9. Concordia Academy 5-0 21

10. St. Clair/Mankato Loyola 5-0 16

Others receiving votes: Rush City 4, Blue Earth Area 3, West Central Area/Ashby 2.

CLASS 1A

1. BOLD (6) 5-0 92

2. Lester Prairie (2) 5-0 80

3. New York Mills (2) 5-0 77

4. Mahnomen/Waubun 5-0 66

5. Fillmore Central 5-0 58

6. Deer River 5-0 48

7. Mayer Lutheran 4-1 43

8. Minneota 4-1 30

9. Martin County West 5-0 23

10. Lakeview 4-1 16

Others receiving votes: Dawson Boyd 6, Ottertail Central 3, Rushford-Peterson 3, Braham 2, Chisholm 2.

NINE-MAN

1. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross (5) 5-0 90

2. Lanesboro (1) 5-0 77

3. Fertile-Beltrami (2) 5-0 76

4. Mountain Iron-Buhl 5-0 66

5. Spring Grove (1) 5-0 63

6. Verndale (1) 5-0 59

7. Renville County West 5-0 51

8. Kittson Co. Central 5-0 25

9. Cherry 5-0 24

10. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 5-0 6

Others receiving votes: Hills-Beaver Creek 5, Mabel-Canton 5, Hancock 3, Cedar Mountain 1.

The panel of media voters: Randy Shaver, KARE-11 TV; Joe Brown, West Central Tribune, Willmar; Pat Ruff and Alex VandenHouten, Rochester Post Bulletin; Ron Haggstrom, Star Tribune; David La Vaque, Star Tribune; Chad Courrier, Mankato Free Press; Brian Jerzak, Prep Redzone.com; Jim Paulsen, Star Tribune; Jace Frederick, St. Paul Pioneer Press; Gary Gionbetti, Mesabi Tribune.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you