WEST VIRGINIA (19-10)
Blacksten 2-4 0-0 4, Hemingway 3-8 0-0 6, Quinerly 3-10 0-0 8, Smith 9-18 9-10 30, Watson 3-5 2-2 11, Beh 1-2 0-0 2, Diggs 0-0 0-0 0, Bates 1-2 0-0 2, Nichols 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-49 11-12 63
BAYLOR (19-11)
Bickle 2-5 0-0 4, Andrews 5-12 0-2 13, Asberry 8-19 0-2 18, Fontleroy 2-6 0-2 4, Littlepage-Buggs 5-11 1-2 11, Ferreira 0-1 0-0 0, Owens 1-7 0-1 2, Van Gytenbeek 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-61 1-9 52
|West Virginia
|16
|18
|12
|17
|—
|63
|Baylor
|16
|14
|16
|6
|—
|52
3-Point Goals_West Virginia 8-27 (Blacksten 0-2, Hemingway 0-2, Quinerly 2-6, Smith 3-11, Watson 3-5, Bates 0-1), Baylor 5-21 (Andrews 3-6, Asberry 2-8, Fontleroy 0-3, Ferreira 0-1, Owens 0-3). Assists_West Virginia 14 (Smith 7), Baylor 11 (Bickle 3, Littlepage-Buggs 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_West Virginia 31 (Hemingway 8, Smith 8), Baylor 35 (Bickle 7, Littlepage-Buggs 7). Total Fouls_West Virginia 18, Baylor 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,357.
