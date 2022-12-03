FGFTReb
WEST VIRGINIA (6-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Blacksten170-00-00-1030
Hemingway273-80-02-5316
Quinerly295-100-00-33411
Smith359-180-00-21124
Watson291-101-10-5503
Beh81-20-02-3002
Diggs131-30-02-5012
Bates50-10-00-1000
Nichols194-40-02-2009
Hunter51-20-00-0002
Rogers20-00-00-0000
Samuel110-04-50-0314
Team00-00-00-1000
Totals20025-585-68-28151163

Percentages: FG 43.103, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Smith 6-12, Quinerly 1-3, Nichols 1-1, Hemingway 0-1, Watson 0-5, Bates 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Blacksten 1, Smith 1, Diggs 1, Samuel 1)

Turnovers: 14 (Hemingway 3, Quinerly 3, Smith 2, Nichols 2, Samuel 2, Beh 1, Bates 1)

Steals: 10 (Quinerly 4, Hemingway 2, Smith 2, Watson 1, Diggs 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
DELAWARE ST. (2-6)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brooks334-101-22-55312
Martino332-40-03-7104
Tyshonne Tollie310-30-02-13020
Moragne333-121-21-1108
Wilson343-90-00-1128
BriShonne Tollie164-71-10-0029
Watkins202-50-00-2026
Team00-00-03-6000
Totals20018-503-511-3581147

Percentages: FG 36.000, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 8-18, .444 (Brooks 3-4, Wilson 2-5, Watkins 2-5, Moragne 1-4)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Brooks 2, Moragne 1)

Turnovers: 25 (Brooks 6, T.Tollie 5, Team 4, Martino 3, Moragne 3, Wilson 3, B.Tollie 1)

Steals: 6 (Martino 2, Brooks 1, T.Tollie 1, Moragne 1, Wilson 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Delaware St.517141147
West Virginia179191863

A_1,352

Officials_Demoya Pugh, Scott Yarbrough, Michael McConnell

