DELAWARE ST. (2-6)
Brooks 4-10 1-2 12, Martino 2-4 0-0 4, Tyshonne Tollie 0-3 0-0 0, Moragne 3-12 1-2 8, Wilson 3-9 0-0 8, BriShonne Tollie 4-7 1-1 9, Watkins 2-5 0-0 6, Totals 18-50 3-5 47
WEST VIRGINIA (6-1)
Blacksten 0-0 0-0 0, Hemingway 3-8 0-0 6, Quinerly 5-10 0-0 11, Smith 9-18 0-0 24, Watson 1-10 1-1 3, Beh 1-2 0-0 2, Diggs 1-3 0-0 2, Bates 0-1 0-0 0, Nichols 4-4 0-0 9, Hunter 1-2 0-0 2, Rogers 0-0 0-0 0, Samuel 0-0 4-5 4, Totals 25-58 5-6 63
|Delaware St.
|5
|17
|14
|11
|—
|47
|West Virginia
|17
|9
|19
|18
|—
|63
3-Point Goals_Delaware St. 8-18 (Brooks 3-4, Moragne 1-4, Wilson 2-5, Watkins 2-5), West Virginia 8-23 (Hemingway 0-1, Quinerly 1-3, Smith 6-12, Watson 0-5, Bates 0-1, Nichols 1-1). Assists_Delaware St. 8 (Brooks 5), West Virginia 15 (Watson 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Delaware St. 35 (T.Tollie 13), West Virginia 28 (Diggs 5, Hemingway 5, Watson 5). Total Fouls_Delaware St. 11, West Virginia 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,352.
