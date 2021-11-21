FGFTReb
CLEMSONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hall255-70-02-51210
Tyson293-63-60-6129
Collins232-30-21-3154
Dawes366-93-40-52118
Honor354-100-00-12110
Bohannon252-43-41-3437
Hunter200-11-20-2111
Middlebrooks40-00-00-0000
Schieffelin30-00-00-0000
Totals20022-4010-184-25121659

Percentages: FG .550, FT .556.

3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Dawes 3-5, Honor 2-5, Hall 0-1, Hunter 0-1, Tyson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Tyson).

Turnovers: 18 (Dawes 6, Bohannon 4, Collins 2, Hall 2, Honor 2, Hunter, Tyson).

Steals: 5 (Collins 2, Dawes 2, Honor).

Technical Fouls: Tigers, 00:17 second.

FGFTReb
WEST VIRGINIAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bridges304-80-02-5048
Cottrell143-70-01-2107
Ke.Johnson212-42-31-3036
McNeil325-124-41-23315
Sherman325-161-11-22112
Osabuohien231-22-32-7424
Curry204-70-01-3109
Ko.Johnson111-20-00-0003
Carrigan101-10-02-3022
Paulicap70-20-02-3010
Totals20026-619-1113-30111666

Percentages: FG .426, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Cottrell 1-1, Curry 1-1, Ko.Johnson 1-2, Sherman 1-5, McNeil 1-6, Osabuohien 0-1, Bridges 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Bridges, Osabuohien, Paulicap, Sherman).

Turnovers: 12 (Osabuohien 3, Sherman 3, Bridges 2, Ke.Johnson 2, Curry, McNeil).

Steals: 9 (Curry 2, Sherman 2, Bridges, Carrigan, Ke.Johnson, McNeil, Osabuohien).

Technical Fouls: None.

Clemson342559
West Virginia353166

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

