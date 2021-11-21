|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CLEMSON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hall
|25
|5-7
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|2
|10
|Tyson
|29
|3-6
|3-6
|0-6
|1
|2
|9
|Collins
|23
|2-3
|0-2
|1-3
|1
|5
|4
|Dawes
|36
|6-9
|3-4
|0-5
|2
|1
|18
|Honor
|35
|4-10
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|10
|Bohannon
|25
|2-4
|3-4
|1-3
|4
|3
|7
|Hunter
|20
|0-1
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|1
|1
|Middlebrooks
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Schieffelin
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-40
|10-18
|4-25
|12
|16
|59
Percentages: FG .550, FT .556.
3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Dawes 3-5, Honor 2-5, Hall 0-1, Hunter 0-1, Tyson 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Tyson).
Turnovers: 18 (Dawes 6, Bohannon 4, Collins 2, Hall 2, Honor 2, Hunter, Tyson).
Steals: 5 (Collins 2, Dawes 2, Honor).
Technical Fouls: Tigers, 00:17 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WEST VIRGINIA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bridges
|30
|4-8
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|4
|8
|Cottrell
|14
|3-7
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|0
|7
|Ke.Johnson
|21
|2-4
|2-3
|1-3
|0
|3
|6
|McNeil
|32
|5-12
|4-4
|1-2
|3
|3
|15
|Sherman
|32
|5-16
|1-1
|1-2
|2
|1
|12
|Osabuohien
|23
|1-2
|2-3
|2-7
|4
|2
|4
|Curry
|20
|4-7
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|0
|9
|Ko.Johnson
|11
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Carrigan
|10
|1-1
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|2
|2
|Paulicap
|7
|0-2
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-61
|9-11
|13-30
|11
|16
|66
Percentages: FG .426, FT .818.
3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Cottrell 1-1, Curry 1-1, Ko.Johnson 1-2, Sherman 1-5, McNeil 1-6, Osabuohien 0-1, Bridges 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Bridges, Osabuohien, Paulicap, Sherman).
Turnovers: 12 (Osabuohien 3, Sherman 3, Bridges 2, Ke.Johnson 2, Curry, McNeil).
Steals: 9 (Curry 2, Sherman 2, Bridges, Carrigan, Ke.Johnson, McNeil, Osabuohien).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Clemson
|34
|25
|—
|59
|West Virginia
|35
|31
|—
|66
.