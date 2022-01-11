FGFTReb
OKLAHOMA ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cisse112-53-42-4037
Anderson273-133-51-7149
Likekele345-101-41-63211
Thompson252-30-00-2145
B.Williams314-122-20-24212
Moncrieffe192-40-00-3034
Ke.Boone173-60-00-3028
Smith131-10-02-4022
Ka.Boone121-40-02-3002
Walker90-00-00-1110
D.Williams20-00-00-0000
Totals20023-589-158-35102360

Percentages: FG .397, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Ke.Boone 2-5, B.Williams 2-7, Thompson 1-1, Likekele 0-1, Anderson 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Cisse).

Turnovers: 17 (Anderson 5, Walker 3, Cisse 2, B.Williams, D.Williams, Ka.Boone, Likekele, Moncrieffe, Smith, Thompson).

Steals: 9 (Likekele 3, Anderson 2, B.Williams, Moncrieffe, Thompson, Walker).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
WEST VIRGINIAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bridges346-1410-104-51322
Cottrell80-40-00-0100
Ke.Johnson191-32-21-2334
McNeil365-110-00-40212
Sherman355-110-00-15113
Curry261-63-41-4125
Paulicap190-22-21-8022
Osabuohien184-74-41-81412
Ko.Johnson40-00-00-0000
Carrigan10-10-01-2000
Totals20022-5921-229-34121770

Percentages: FG .373, FT .955.

3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Sherman 3-6, McNeil 2-6, Curry 0-1, Ke.Johnson 0-2, Bridges 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Bridges 3, Curry, Osabuohien, Paulicap).

Turnovers: 12 (McNeil 3, Curry 2, Ke.Johnson 2, Sherman 2, Cottrell, Osabuohien, Paulicap).

Steals: 12 (Sherman 4, Ke.Johnson 2, Osabuohien 2, Bridges, Curry, McNeil, Paulicap).

Technical Fouls: None.

Oklahoma St.233760
West Virginia343670

A_10,352 (14,000).

