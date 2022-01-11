|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OKLAHOMA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cisse
|11
|2-5
|3-4
|2-4
|0
|3
|7
|Anderson
|27
|3-13
|3-5
|1-7
|1
|4
|9
|Likekele
|34
|5-10
|1-4
|1-6
|3
|2
|11
|Thompson
|25
|2-3
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|4
|5
|B.Williams
|31
|4-12
|2-2
|0-2
|4
|2
|12
|Moncrieffe
|19
|2-4
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|3
|4
|Ke.Boone
|17
|3-6
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|8
|Smith
|13
|1-1
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|2
|2
|Ka.Boone
|12
|1-4
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|2
|Walker
|9
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|D.Williams
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-58
|9-15
|8-35
|10
|23
|60
Percentages: FG .397, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Ke.Boone 2-5, B.Williams 2-7, Thompson 1-1, Likekele 0-1, Anderson 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Cisse).
Turnovers: 17 (Anderson 5, Walker 3, Cisse 2, B.Williams, D.Williams, Ka.Boone, Likekele, Moncrieffe, Smith, Thompson).
Steals: 9 (Likekele 3, Anderson 2, B.Williams, Moncrieffe, Thompson, Walker).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WEST VIRGINIA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bridges
|34
|6-14
|10-10
|4-5
|1
|3
|22
|Cottrell
|8
|0-4
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Ke.Johnson
|19
|1-3
|2-2
|1-2
|3
|3
|4
|McNeil
|36
|5-11
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|2
|12
|Sherman
|35
|5-11
|0-0
|0-1
|5
|1
|13
|Curry
|26
|1-6
|3-4
|1-4
|1
|2
|5
|Paulicap
|19
|0-2
|2-2
|1-8
|0
|2
|2
|Osabuohien
|18
|4-7
|4-4
|1-8
|1
|4
|12
|Ko.Johnson
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Carrigan
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-59
|21-22
|9-34
|12
|17
|70
Percentages: FG .373, FT .955.
3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Sherman 3-6, McNeil 2-6, Curry 0-1, Ke.Johnson 0-2, Bridges 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Bridges 3, Curry, Osabuohien, Paulicap).
Turnovers: 12 (McNeil 3, Curry 2, Ke.Johnson 2, Sherman 2, Cottrell, Osabuohien, Paulicap).
Steals: 12 (Sherman 4, Ke.Johnson 2, Osabuohien 2, Bridges, Curry, McNeil, Paulicap).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Oklahoma St.
|23
|37
|—
|60
|West Virginia
|34
|36
|—
|70
A_10,352 (14,000).