APPALACHIAN ST. (1-4)
Bigott 1-2 1-2 4, Carter 2-10 0-0 5, Carver 1-11 3-4 6, Frazier 0-0 0-0 0, Sanders 3-9 1-4 7, Gilbert 2-4 1-2 6, Alston 3-12 4-4 10, Black 1-3 0-0 2, Harris 1-2 0-0 2, Porter 3-7 3-3 9, Totals 17-60 13-19 51
WEST VIRGINIA (3-0)
Blacksten 8-12 1-1 18, Hemingway 4-11 3-4 11, Quinerly 2-13 1-2 5, Smith 5-15 2-2 13, Watson 0-4 0-0 0, Beh 0-1 0-2 0, Diggs 1-3 0-0 2, Bates 2-4 0-0 5, Nichols 3-4 2-3 9, Hunter 0-1 0-0 0, Rogers 1-1 0-0 2, Samuel 3-6 0-0 7, Totals 29-75 9-14 72
|Appalachian St.
|12
|10
|14
|15
|—
|51
|West Virginia
|14
|17
|20
|21
|—
|72
3-Point Goals_Appalachian St. 4-24 (Bigott 1-2, Carter 1-3, Carver 1-8, Sanders 0-2, Gilbert 1-2, Alston 0-4, Harris 0-1, Porter 0-2), West Virginia 5-21 (Blacksten 1-2, Hemingway 0-2, Quinerly 0-4, Smith 1-5, Watson 0-2, Bates 1-2, Nichols 1-1, Samuel 1-3). Assists_Appalachian St. 5 (Alston 2, Porter 2), West Virginia 16 (Smith 8). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Appalachian St. 45 (Carter 7, Gilbert 7), West Virginia 48 (Hemingway 9). Total Fouls_Appalachian St. 18, West Virginia 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,611.
