WEST VIRGINIA (17-13)
Bell 0-1 0-0 0, Matthews 5-12 2-2 13, Mitchell 0-5 0-0 0, Ke.Johnson 2-4 4-6 8, Stevenson 8-17 3-5 23, Toussaint 4-6 8-8 19, Ko.Johnson 1-1 1-1 3, Wilson 1-2 0-0 3, Suemnick 1-1 1-1 3, Harris 0-1 0-0 0, Okonkwo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-50 19-23 72.
IOWA ST. (17-12)
Kunc 2-5 0-2 5, Osunniyi 3-4 0-0 6, Holmes 6-16 2-2 16, Kalscheur 8-15 5-5 26, Lipsey 1-5 1-2 3, Jones 2-2 2-4 6, Grill 0-2 0-0 0, T.King 2-3 3-3 7, Watson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 13-18 69.
Halftime_West Virginia 35-27. 3-Point Goals_West Virginia 9-27 (Stevenson 4-10, Toussaint 3-5, Wilson 1-2, Matthews 1-6, Harris 0-1, Ke.Johnson 0-1, Mitchell 0-2), Iowa St. 8-21 (Kalscheur 5-9, Holmes 2-6, Kunc 1-4, Grill 0-1, Lipsey 0-1). Rebounds_West Virginia 29 (Toussaint 7), Iowa St. 23 (Jones, T.King 5). Assists_West Virginia 11 (Ke.Johnson 5), Iowa St. 13 (Osunniyi, Holmes, Lipsey 3). Total Fouls_West Virginia 20, Iowa St. 25. A_13,575 (14,384).
